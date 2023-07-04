What happened to Chet Holmgren? Taking a closer look

After missing the entire 2022-23 NBA season due to a Lisfranc injury, Chet Holmgren, the 2022 No. 2 pick, is on the verge of making his NBA debut. Holmgren is currently participating in the 2023 NBA Summer Leagues in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, marking his return to the court after recovering from his foot injury.

Last year, Holmgren also appeared in the Summer League before his injury occurred in August while defending LeBron James during a pro-am game in Seattle. Due to the severity of his injury, the Oklahoma City Thunder decided to take a cautious approach and shut him down for the entire season after his foot surgery.

“Certainly, we are disappointed for Chet, especially given the excitement he had about getting on the floor with his teammates this season,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said.

“We know Chet has a long career ahead of him within our organization and the Oklahoma City community. One of the things that most impressed us during the process of selecting Chet was his determination and focus. We expect that same tenacity will carry him through this period of time as we work together and support him during his rehabilitation.”

Chet Holmgren thrived in both the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer Leagues last year. However, he was especially productive in two games in Salt Lake City. This came as Holmgren averaged 17.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50% and 41.7% from 3-point range.

Chet Holmgren bulks up ahead of rookie season

One of the biggest concerns surrounding Chet Holmgren coming out of Gonzaga was whether his frail frame would be able to hold up in the NBA. However, it looks like the big man has been working to remedy that problem.

Holmgren was listed at 195 pounds when he was drafted in 2022. However, he is now listed at 208 pounds for Summer League, a 13-pound increase. The big man looks noticeably more muscular as well.

Holmgren's added strength and improved physique should complement his skill set and make him a valuable asset for the rising Oklahoma City Thunder team. Led by star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder have been in need of a prominent defensive-minded big man in their frontcourt.

It looks like Holmgren already has the support of teammate Josh Giddey as well, who thinks Holmgren could take home Rookie of the Year next season.

With Holmgren's return and the potential impact he can make, the Thunder's future looks promising as they aim to take the next step in their development.

