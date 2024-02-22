What happened to Christian Wood? Closer look at why Lakers center will miss marquee game vs Warriors

The LA Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors on Thursday in their first game after the All-Star break. However, they will have to do so shorthanded, as they have several key players listed on their injury report, including reserve big man Christian Wood.

Per Spectrum SportNet’s Mike Trudell, Wood is dealing with left knee effusion and will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks.

Wood has been the Lakers’ primary backup center behind superstar big man Anthony Davis throughout most of the season. The 28-year-old has provided LA with additional frontcourt scoring and spacing in his first season with the franchise.

Through 50 games, Wood is averaging 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.7 3-pointers per game on 46.6% shooting. The Lakers are 28-22 with Wood in their lineup and 2-4 without him.

In his absence, reserve center Jaxson Hayes will likely be given extended playing time. The 23-year-old does not provide spacing like Wood. However, he offers the Lakers frontcourt athleticism, particularly as a lob threat.

Through 45 games, Hayes is averaging 3.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.5 apg, 0.5 spg and 0.4 bpg on 70.1% shooting.

Thursday’s contest between LA (30-26, ninth in the Western Conference) and Golden State (27-26, 10th in the West) marks a pivotal one for both sides. The two squads are separated by just 1.5 games in the West standings. Meanwhile, they are both fighting to get out of the play-in tournament and secure a playoff spot.

LeBron James joining Christian Wood on sidelines for Lakers’ pivotal matchup against Warriors

Joining Christian Wood on the sidelines for Thursday’s crucial road matchup against the Warriors is Lakers superstar forward LeBron James.

Per Mike Trudell, James has been ruled out due to left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. The four-time MVP reportedly received treatment on his left ankle over the All-Star break and expressed doubt about his availability for Thursday. He was officially ruled out on Wednesday.

Given LA’s lack of wing depth, the team will likely be forced to rely heavily on forwards Taurean Prince and Rui Hachimura in James’ absence. Additionally, Anthony Davis will probably have to take on a heavier workload.

Other Lakers listed as out for Thursday include forward Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) and point guard Gabe Vincent (knee). Meanwhile, veteran point guard Chris Paul (hand) is the only player out for the Warriors.

Thursday’s matchup between LA and Golden State tips off at 10 p.m. EST at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The contest airs live on TNT.

