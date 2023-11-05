What happened to CJ McCollum? Looking at New Orleans Pelicans superstar diagnosed with health scare

A shocking health update about CJ McCollum was revealed on Sunday, as the New Orleans Pelicans announced that their veteran guard has suffered a collapsed right lung. Further examination will be conducted in the next two days to evaluate the extent of the healing process, according to the team's statement.

The official diagnosis for CJ McCollum is a small pneumothorax in his right lung, as stated by the Pelicans. While the injury will impact the Pelicans' chances of winning, it also raises concerns for the former Portland Trail Blazer's health.

The Pelicans did not specify when McCollum sustained the injury, but it was discovered during the team's medical examinations on Sunday morning.

A collapsed lung, according to Penn Medicine, happens when air is released from the lung and fills the area between the lung and the chest wall. This accumulation of air exerts force on the lung, limiting its ability to expand to its usual extent during inhalation.

For small pneumothorax, which McCollum sustained, the leak usually heals on its own, with trapped air gradually reabsorbed in 1-to-2 weeks, according to AsthmaAndLung.org.

McCollum has participated in all six of the Pelicans' games so far, averaging 21.7 points, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 4.8 rebounds per game.

His injury will be a significant setback for the Pelicans, especially considering that their other primary scorers, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, have also dealt with game absences. Williamson has missed one game, while Ingram has been absent for three.

CJ McCollum suffered the same injury in 2021

In the 2021-22 season, while playing for the Portland Trail Blazers, CJ McCollum also experienced a collapsed right lung.

The issue was uncovered following a rib injury he sustained during a December 2021 game against the Boston Celtics.

After being diagnosed, it took McCollum 20 days to be officially cleared from his collapsed right lung. However, this resulted in him sitting out 18 games and requiring over a month to fully recover.

The severity of McCollum's current injury is uncertain. However, if he experiences recurring pneumothorax or persistent air leaks on the same side, a minor surgical procedure may be required.

This operation aims to seal the lung's vulnerable areas where air leaks are happening and may include pleurodesis, a procedure in which the space between the lung and the chest wall is removed to prevent future collapses by attaching the lung to the chest wall.