What happened to De'Aaron Fox against the Lakers? Latest update on the Kings star

De'Aaron Fox, who had an impressive game against the LA Lakers, fell to the floor with 7:30 left in the fourth quarter. He sat on the court for minutes clutching his right ankle and grimacing in pain. “Swipa” eventually stood with some help from teammates and walked into the locker room. To the surprise and excitement of many, he came back to resume his stellar play for the Sacramento Kings.

While battling the said ankle injury, the All-Star guard scored eight points in the last six minutes to help send the game into overtime. Underdog NBA had the latest on his status:

“De'Aaron Fox (ankle) helped to locker room following Sunday's win; no update on status.”

After the game, Mike Brown told reporters that he wanted to sub Fox. The point guard insisted on playing and played a key role despite limping on the floor. Eventually, Brown and the coaching staff pulled him off.

The Kings, behind Malik Monk’s 11 overtime points and crucial shooting from Kevin Huerter, ultimately held off the LA Lakers for their second win this season.

De'Aaron Fox finished with 37 points on 14-24 shooting to go with eight assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block. He is expected to undergo tests before the Kings visit the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

De'Aaron Fox has been impressive in his last two games

De'Aaron Fox struggled in the Sacramento Kings’ season-opening win against the Utah Jazz. Fox had 18 points on 6-18 shooting. He was 1-7 from behind the arc. “Swipa” wasn’t worried after the game, telling reporters that his shots simply did not go in.

In the loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, he reminded basketball fans why he earned an All-Star selection last season. Fox dropped 39 points on the Warriors, making 14-28 shots, including 5-9 from behind the arc.

Fox followed up the spectacular game against the Warriors with an even more impressive performance against the LA Lakers. The shifty point guard already had 21 points at halftime. He finished with 37 points but he arguably could have scored more had it not been for the said injury.

The Sacramento Kings will be extra careful with him. Even if the injury is not serious, they may decide to keep him out to make sure he is 100% healthy when he returns.

De'Aaron Fox earned a spot on the All-Star team last season as an alternate. He might not have to go that route if he sustains his blistering form.