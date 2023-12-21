What happened to De'Anthony Melton? Latest injury update for Sixers guard as he exits game vs Timberwolves (Dec. 20)

Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton was helped off the court by the team's staff after he was injured in the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Melton went to the locker room during a timeout in the final seconds of the second quarter having reportedly sustained a left thigh contusion.

After halftime, it was confirmed that Melton would not return to the game. He only played for 16 minutes tonight and scored four points. He had three rebounds and two assists in the game before suffering from an injury.

It was obvious that Melton was dealing with a significant amount of pain as he was escorted out of the court.

Melton has appeared in 26 games for the Sixers this season. He's averaging 11.9 points, four rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 37.2% from the three. The 6-foot-2 guard is a fixed starter this season after the falling out of James Harden and the organization before the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

The shooting guard has not missed a game for Philly yet.

What happened to De'Anthony Melton?

De'Anthony Melton seemed to have hit his leg on Jaden McDaniels' leg during a defensive possession in the first half. After the contact, he quickly grabbed his left leg and fell on the floor. An offensive foul was called on Tobias Harris on the other end, while Melton was still lying on the floor.

The Sixers took a timeout and Melton headed to the locker room. After a few moments, it was revealed that he would not return to the court. He's currently dealing with a left thigh contusion, which stemmed from the contact with McDaniels.

Philly started the third quarter without him.

De'Anthony Melton stats vs Timberwolves

De'Anthony Melton has played a total of 14 games against the Timberwolves since he started his career with the Phoenix Suns. Throughout the 14 games, he's averaged 10.9 points, four rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Some of his best games against the Minnesota team were during his time with the Memphis Grizzlies. He played for 32 minutes and had 19 points, three rebounds and three assists on Nov. 8, 2021. Melton also made 50% of his shots from the three.

Now with the Sixers, Melton will look to continue his fine form against the Wolves. During their game on Nov. 19, 2022, the guard played 37 minutes and scored 19 points, five rebounds and six assists while shooting 55.6% from beyond the arc.