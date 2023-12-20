Watch: Myles Turner rocks Han Solo cosplay in his return for Pacers against Hornets on NBA Star Wars night

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner showed off his fanboy and nerdy side as he dressed up as a Star Wars character before the game. Turner is an avid fan of the famed pop-culture movie series and characters. Aside from playing ball, he's known to satisfy his fanboy cravings at home.

Turner walked into the arena dressed as Han Solo, a fictional character created by George Lucas in the Star Wars franchise. He walked with his girlfriend, dressed as Princess Leia. Both characters were love interests in the franchise and still have a strong following from the fans.

The center got dressed for the NBA's Star Wars night. The Pacers will take on the Charlotte Hornets tonight.

Take a look at the video to see the two capture the attention.

Fans were amazed with how the two executed their costumes accurately. This isn't the first time Turner went to a game cosplaying a Star Wars character. Last year, during the league's Star Wars night, he gained social media's attention when he arrived at the arena dressed up as The Mandalorian.

His sister, My'a, helped him as she walked with his older brother wearing an Ahsoka Tano costume. With them are a few friends of Turner who dressed up as Tusken Raiders, one of them being the center's manager.

Turner seems to be living the dream of a fanboy as he gets to dress up as his favorite icon when given the chance.

Myles Turner is an avid LEGO builder

Aside from playing basketball, Myles Turner is a fan of making LEGO builds. In his free time, he makes LEGO builds to help his mind relax. In a recent post on Instagram, Turner showed off his builds and talked about some of his favorites.

"I did this last summer," Turner said. "Hand placed dots of my best dunks from last season... WWE belt I did over quarantine, Home Alone, one of my favorite movies of all time.

"The Death Star is probably my favorite build I've ever done."

His collection also features a 7-foot-2 LEGO build of him as Darth Vader. It's the centerpiece of his collection and one of his favorites.

Over the summer, he was able to attend the San Diego Comic-Con. Turner had a bit of fun as he dressed up as Hobie/Spider-Punk from the movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

In May, he posted a video collaboration with LEGO on Instagram where one highlight of his was edited into him as a LEGO piece.

