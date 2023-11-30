What happened to Devin Booker? Latest injury update on Suns star as he exits game vs Raptors twice

During the matchup between the Toronto Raptors and the Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker was seen limping to the bench in the third quarter.

As seen from the replay, Booker was trying to elude the double team of OG Anunoby and Jakob Poeltl. He finds another defender in front of him and bumps into Dennis Schroder's foot, causing it to twist 90 degrees.

According to reports, Booker went back to the locker room and the chances of him coming back to the game are already bleak as he injured his ankle twice. There is no word if he will miss time with the team, as this may need to be reevaluated after this matchup with the Raptors.

In 23 minutes of playing time, Booker was able to log six points, four assists, and three rebounds. After the third quarter, the Raptors are leading on their home court with a score at 86-80.

Kevin Durant has been picking it up with 19 points and six assists after three quarters, while Jusuf Nurkic tallied 17 points and 11 boards. Eric Gordon has been stepping up with 10 points as a Suns starting guard.

Devin Booker was named NBA Player of the Week for the eighth time in his career

Devin Booker in Week 5 of the 2023-24 NBA season, was named NBA Player of the Week after the Phoenix Suns went 4-0. The former Kentucky Wildcat averaged 30.3 points, 7.8 assists, and 5.3 rebounds.

His best game came during the NBA In-Season Tournament in Memphis, where he was able to tally 40 points on an accurate 15-of-21 shooting from the field.

Since returning from an injury, Devin Booker led the team with seven straight wins. For the nine games that he played this season, he has averaged 29.4 points, 8.9 assists, and 5.1 rebounds. He also provides 2.2 three-pointers a game on 43% shooting beyond the arc.

The Phoenix Suns have lost only once this season with Devin Booker playing and the team had an 11-6 record prior to entering their game against the Toronto Raptors.

This team is set to go back home and play two games at the Footprint Center against the defending champion Denver Nuggets on December 1 and the Memphis Grizzlies the day after.