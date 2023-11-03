What happened to Devin Vassell? Latest Injury update from Spurs camp

The San Antonio Spurs made a rousing victory against the Phoenix Suns but at the expense of having Devin Vassell leave the game by the end of the second half. He was not able to return on the basketball court and after the game the Spurs already gave an update on the former Florida State Seminole.

It appears that Devin Vassell will be having an MRI as he may have suffered a groin injury. During the post-game press conference, Coach Greg Popovich already indicated that the six-foot-five swingman will be 'out for a while'.

The San Antonio Spurs even without Vassell managed to pull out a convincing win over the Phoenix Suns with the final score ending at 132-121. Leading the charge was Victor Wembanyama, who had the best game of the season by far with 38 points, 10 rebounds, three triples, two blocks and one steal.

Helping him out was Zach Collins, who had 19 points and eight boards while Jeremy Sochan stepped up with 14 points, nine assists and five rebounds.

On the flip side, Wemby this time won over his personal matchup with his childhood idol Kevin Durant, who was able to tally 28 points, six rebounds and two blocks in the Suns' loss.

Devin Booker returned from injury and was able to lead the Suns with 31 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds.

San Antonio Spurs with Devin Vassell so far in the 2023-24 season

Drafted as the 11th overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs back in 2020, there are a lot of expectations for Devin Vassell in his fourth year in the league. In the first four games that he played, he was able to average 20.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

His best scoring output was against the Houston Rockets with 25 points and he followed it up with a 23-point performance against the Dallas Mavericks.

Before leaving their Phoenix Suns game, he was on his way to breaking his season-high in points but settled with 17 points from 7-of-10 shooting from the field and a perfect 3-of-3 beyond the three-point line.

The San Antonio Spurs now own a 3-2 winning record and will be hosting the Toronto Raptors next on November 5. They will be heading out for a two-game road trip against the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks from November 6 to 8 with Devin Vassell probably questionable in those matches depending on the MRI results.