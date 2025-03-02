What happened to Domantas Sabonis? Latest injury update for Kings' double-double machine after exit vs. Rockets (Mar. 1)

Sacramento Kings double-double machine Domantas Sabonis saw his night against the Houston Rockets on Saturday cut short after going down with an apparent hamstring injury.

The three-time All-Star hurt his left hamstring just a minute into the game at the Toyota Center in Houston. Sacramento called a timeout after as Sabonis was helped off the court and taken straight to the locker room.

Domantas Sabonis, who was averaging 19.9 points and 14.4 rebounds this season, was replaced by Jonas Valanciunas and was later ruled out to return for the game.

At the time of his exit, Sabonis scored a point from the free-throw line.

