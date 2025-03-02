  • home icon
  What happened to Domantas Sabonis? Latest injury update for Kings' double-double machine after exit vs. Rockets (Mar. 1)

What happened to Domantas Sabonis? Latest injury update for Kings' double-double machine after exit vs. Rockets (Mar. 1)

By Mike Murillo
Modified Mar 02, 2025 01:44 GMT
What happened to Domantas Sabonis? Latest injury update for Kings
What happened to Domantas Sabonis? Latest injury update for Kings' double-double machine after exit vs. Rockets (Mar. 1) -- Photo by GETTY

Sacramento Kings double-double machine Domantas Sabonis saw his night against the Houston Rockets on Saturday cut short after going down with an apparent hamstring injury.

The three-time All-Star hurt his left hamstring just a minute into the game at the Toyota Center in Houston. Sacramento called a timeout after as Sabonis was helped off the court and taken straight to the locker room.

Domantas Sabonis, who was averaging 19.9 points and 14.4 rebounds this season, was replaced by Jonas Valanciunas and was later ruled out to return for the game.

At the time of his exit, Sabonis scored a point from the free-throw line.

This article is still to be updated.

