What happened to Ja Morant? Latest injury update on Grizzlies superstar as he misses game against Spurs (Mar. 1)

Ja Morant was ruled out of the Memphis Grizzlies' game against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday due to right shoulder soreness. The superstar point guard was rested for the second night of a back-to-back after playing against the New York Knicks on Friday.
The former Murray State standout has steadily improved in terms of health throughout the season and played consistently for the Grizzlies in February. This latest absence is more of a precautionary measure, given the back-to-back games.
Reflecting on his performance against the Knicks, Ja Morant played 31 minutes, scoring 25 points, grabbing four rebounds, dishing out seven assists and recording one steal. He shot 9 of 22 from the field, including 0 of 6 from beyond the arc.
