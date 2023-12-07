What happened to Jalen Suggs? Exploring more as Magic guard exits game vs Cavaliers

Third-year Orlando Magic player Jalen Suggs exited the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second quarter on Wednesday and did not return after suffering a right ankle sprain.

He suffered the injury with less than five minutes to go in the second canto when he landed awkwardly after blocking a shot in the paint from Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

Jalen Suggs immediately clutched his ankle and grimaced in pain. He was later helped off the court by the trainers.

The Magic confirmed what happened to their fiery guard in a post on X (formerly called Twitter).

At the time of his exit, Suggs had yet to score but had two steals, an assist and a block in nine minutes of play.

Against the Cavaliers, the Magic were looking to bounce back after suffering their first defeat in 10 games. The team was trailing Cleveland, 106-90, with 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

Orlando were 14-6 record entering the game, good enough for third in the Eastern Conference.

Jalen Suggs grateful for fan support during Orlando’s recent win streak

Before losing last time around, the Orlando Magic won nine straight to will their way to the top half of the Eastern Conference. During that period, third-year man Jalen Suggs felt the warm support of fans and was grateful for it.

Since being drafted fifth overall by the Magic in the 2021 draft, the former Gonzaga standout has steadily seen fan support grow, more so now this season, as they have started winning consistently.

During their impressive nine-game winning streak, Suggs spoke to Sports Illustrated to show his appreciation to the support for the team:

"It's so dope. And since we've gotten here, they've told us day after day, just how the city is waiting for us to put it together and to really rally behind us, and we've gone through some tough times."

"We've seen win streaks, and we've seen losing streaks by continuing to stay the course, understand that it's a journey, take it day by day and, as you keep doing daily deposits over time, it's going to start to show, and I think it's just a combination of all the work on the court and off the court that we're doing."

Unfortunately for Suggs and the Magic, they slumped to a second straight defeat, 121-111, against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.