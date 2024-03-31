What happened to James Harden? Clippers star's low shot count vs Hornets explored

The LA Clippers started the game against the Charlotte Hornets with James Harden at the point guard spot. However, the All-NBA guard had to sit after playing 10 minutes as he dealt with an injury.

Harden has only missed two games for the Clippers this season, which has been a major advantage for them, since being traded by the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 1, and has been consistent in his production.

Clippers beat writer Tomer Azarly reported that Harden injured his right index finger during pregame warmups. While he played for the first 10 minutes, it looked like the injury had started to bother him and his performance. He returned and was up to 22 minutes midway through the third quarter, but had missed his only shot, a 3-pointer, up to that point.

The Clippers entered the game fourth in the Western Conference standings with a 46-27 record. Harden's production has helped the franchise be in the middle of the pack as the postseason approaches.

The 10-time All-Star was averaging 17.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists in 66 games.

Looking at James Harden's stats vs. the Hornets

The Clippers played Charlotte on Dec. 26, and James Harden put up 29 points, six rebounds and eight assists in a 113-104 win at home. He also had a great defensive performance with two steals and a block.

Many were counting on Harden to dominate on Sunday night as the Hornets didn't have their star guard, LaMelo Ball. With the injury to Harden, it's on the Clippers' remaining stars, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, to do the heavy lifting.

In his career, Harden has played 38 games against Charlotte, averaging 21.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 6.4 apg. One of his best games against the Hornets was in 2020 when he scored 40 points and had 12 assists. Harden also added nine rebounds, as he flirted with a triple-double.

