What happened to Joel Embiid? 76ers' provide latest update on reigning MVP's injury

The Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid won't be available for their game against the Utah Jazz on Thursday. Embiid has been listed as out due to his knee injury and will miss another game this season. The Sixers are currently nearing the conclusion of their five-game road trip.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the reigning MVP will be re-evaluated due to his knee issues in the next 24 hours. Embiid injured his knee during their 119-107 loss against the Golden State Warriors. While fighting for the loose ball, the center made contact with Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga.

Kuminga aggravated Embiid's knee, which caused him to leave the floor during the final period of their game. The All-Star center only played for 29 minutes and finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, and two assists. While he ended up with two steals during the game, he also had eight turnovers.

It was visible that Philly's star center wasn't 100%, as he struggled to make a shot on the floor. Embiid ended the game, shooting 27% from the field and 33% from the three. The center wasn't aggressive enough, as he only shot two free throws during the game.

According to sources, the five-time All-NBA won't be with the team in Utah. Woj reported that Embiid will travel back to Philly to start monitoring his knee.

There isn't any timetable for his return, but most are expecting him to be back shortly. Embiid came back from a two-game absence before their game against the Warriors. While he was out, the Sixers played against the Denver Nuggets, where the All-Star received a ton of flak for not being able to play.

It was reported 15 minutes before the game that Embiid wasn't fit to play by the team due to his lingering knee issues.

Joel Embiid's injury puts his MVP season at risk

The confirmed absence of Joel Embiid tomorrow has put his chances of winning the MVP award at risk. The NBA implemented a new rule that limits player's absences to qualify for in-season awards. Players are required to play a minimum of 65 games to be considered for the awards.

Before it was reported that Embiid would miss their game against the Jazz, it was already known that he couldn't miss more than five games.

Now, the number of games he can miss to qualify has gone down to four. If he misses more games than that for the rest of the season, Embiid won't be qualified to win any in-season award.

The stars are aware of this, but their injuries are beyond their control. The only way for him to be considered for the award would be to stay healthy for the rest of the season.

