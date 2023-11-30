What happened to Jose Alvarado? Pelicans guard exits game with brutal ankle injury

Jose Alvarado of the New Orleans Pelicans has only played five games this season after dealing with a right ankle injury before training camp. Alvarado exited their game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night late in the first quarter. What happened to Jose Alvarado?

In the video below, Alvarado seemed to have suffered from a non-contact right foot injury with less than a minute left in the first period. He was being guarded by Patrick Beverley when the injury happened.

Alvarado tried to do a spin move, but his right ankle gave out as he let a scream in pain before falling down. Beverley and a Pelicans trainer checked up on him before he got back up and limped toward the locker room.

Jose Alvarado has been a sparkplug off the bench for the New Orleans Pelicans ever since they signed him to a two-way contract. Alvarado earned minutes as a rookie and became a sensation in New Orleans.

In five games played this season, the 25-year-old point guard is averaging 7.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game in limited minutes off the bench.

Jose Alvarado just recently recovered from a right ankle injury

Jose Alvarado has been hit by the injury bug since February when he suffered a stress reaction to his right tibia that ruled him out for the rest of the 2022-23 season. Alvarado also sat out the 2023 FIBA World Cup and did not represent Puerto Rico as a precaution to his injury.

The Georgia Tech product was on his way to training camp when he suffered a severe ankle injury during a workout. He was ruled out for training camp and even missed the preseason.

The New Orleans Pelicans announced before the start of the season that Alvarado was still experiencing discomfort in his right ankle. He was ruled out and continued to rehabilitate his injury until he got the clearance to make his season debut on Nov. 20 against the Sacramento Kings.

Alvarado has developed into one of the best backup point guards in the NBA over the past two seasons. He is an energizer that gets the crowd going, making hustle plays that can change a game. The Pelicans rewarded him with a four-year, $6.5 million contract in March 2022.

