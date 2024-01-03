What happened to Malaki Branham? Latest injury update for Spurs guard as he exits game vs Grizzlies (Jan. 2)

San Antonio Spurs guard Malaki Branham has left the game against the Memphis Grizzlies and multiple reports are saying that he won't return due to an ankle injury. The severity of the injury has not yet been revealed by the team's medical staff if the Spurs starting point guard will be missing playing time.

The former Ohio State Buckeye left the game after logging in 7:29 minutes. He was able to contribute two points, one rebound and one assist while shooting 1-of-5 from the field.

According to Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News, Malaki Branham's injury is not that serious and the team will opt to shut him down for the rest of the game to avoid further damage to the ankle:

"Told Malaki's injury isn't major, but best not to chance further injury by continuing to play him," said Orsborn in his social media account.

With Branham out, the point guard minutes are now shared by re Jones and Blake Wesley for the rest of the game. At half-time, the Grizzlies lead the Spurs, 47-40.

At this point, Victor Wembanyama leads the Spurs in scoring with 11 points along with five rebounds and four blocks while Keldon Johnson had six points.

On the other side, Desmond Bane has 12 points for the Grizzlies while Ja Morant tallied 11 points, three rebounds and three steals.

The Spurs are struggling to find their rhythm shooting only 39% from the field and shooting 50% from the free-throw line. The team has already committed 11 turnovers in the first half.

Entering this game, the Spurs have only won once in the last eight games and their record now stands at 5-27. They are currently placed last in the Western Conference standings.

Malaki Branham so far this 2023-24 season with San Antonio Spurs

Branham has not missed any of the 33 games of the San Antonio Spurs this 2023-24 season. He has been averaging 9.2 points, 2.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 22.8 minutes of gameplay. He was also a starter in 21 of the 33 games.

His best scoring output was against the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 12 where he had 19 points, three rebounds and two 3-pointers.

In 2023, Malaki Branham was bothered by back and shoulder injuries that made him miss 16 games in his rookie year. The last time he had an ankle injury was on Nov. 14, 2022.