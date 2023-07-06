What is Malaki Branham's contract with the Spurs?Finding out salary, duration, endorsements and more

Malaki Branham, a second-year player from Ohio State, is currently in his second year of a four-year contract with the San Antonio Spurs. While the total value of his contract is $14,177,433, it is partially guaranteed, with the team holding a club option for the third and fourth year.

In his sophomore season, Branham is guaranteed to earn $3,071,880. As a rookie, he played for the Spurs and has accumulated a career earnings total of $2,925,600 thus far. Without any known endorsements, his estimated net worth ranges from $1-5 million.

Malaki Branham is currently expected to be coming off the bench for the Spurs. After averaging 10.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in his rookie season, he may see more time on the court if he has shown improvement.

However, having shot just above 30% from the 3-point line last year, Branham will need to improve upon these numbers to earn himself more playing time.

Malaki Branham will play in Summer League

The San Antonio Spurs are a team in redevelopment. After being one of the premier franchises of the NBA for the better part of three decades, the Spurs are now on the verge of building from the ground up.

This means that they are served primarily by young and talented players. Malaki Branham is one amongst many on the roster who fit in this category. Thus, a large majority of the Spurs roster will be seen at the 2023 Las Vegas Summer League as well.

Branham is already part of the squad playing at the California Classic. He shone bright against the LA Lakers on Wednesday as the Spurs came away with a dominant 109-99 win to cap off the tournament.

The Spurs saw Branham go off for 32 points while securing five rebounds to lead the team to their second win. The 20-year old guard was supported by Julian Champagnie, who dropped 28 points of his own.

NBA @NBA Malaki Branham (32 PTS) and Julian Champagnie (28 PTS) lead the @spurs to the win in the California Classic! Malaki Branham (32 PTS) and Julian Champagnie (28 PTS) lead the @spurs to the win in the California Classic! https://t.co/TQTTUBSoEO

The LA Lakers also had some standout performers as sophomore guard Max Christie led the way with 25 points and four assists. Meanwhile, their first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino continued to impress as he notched 20 points and four assists.

The Spurs go into the Las Vegas Summer League with an undefeated record. With the likelihood of Victor Wembanyama joining the team for the showcase, we look forward to what San Antonio bring to the table.

