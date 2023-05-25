What happened at the MJ "Flu Game"? Finding out more about Michael Jordan’s infamous food poisoning

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan had many iconic moments throughout his illustrious 15-year NBA career. But perhaps the most iconic moment of his career came during Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz, AKA the “Flu Game”.

The Bulls were tied 2-2 with the Jazz in the series, making Game 5 extremely pivotal. However, before the game, Jordan was experiencing severe flu-like symptoms that had him questionable to play.

Many, including Jordan's former personal trainer Tim Grover, believe that Jordan was experiencing food poisoning from some bad food that he ate the night before.

“So we order a pizza, they come to deliver it, five guys come to deliver this pizza,” Grover later said in 2013.

“And I take the pizza, and I tell them, I said, ‘I got a bad feeling about this.’

“Out of everybody in the room, he was the only one that ate. Nobody else. Then 2 o’clock in the morning, I get a call to my room. I come to the room, he’s curled up in the fetal position. We’re looking at him. We’re finding the team physician at that time. And immediately I said, ‘It’s food poisoning. Guaranteed. Not the flu.’”

Regardless of whether he was dealing with the flu or food poisoning, Jordan refused to miss such a consequential game. Instead, the Bulls star opted to play through his illness.

“The big story here tonight — the story concerning Michael Jordan’s physical condition,” play-by-play commentator Marv Albert said before the game.

“This is Jordan arriving two hours ago. He is suffering from flu-like symptoms.”

Despite being exhausted and dehydrated, Jordan carried the Bulls, recording 38 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals on 48.1% shooting. This came as the Bulls secured a 90-88 road victory to go up 3-2 in the series. The Bulls would later go on to win the series 4-2 after winning Game 6 90-86. The win marked Jordan and the Bulls’ fifth NBA championship.

Michael Jordan on his iconic “Flu Game”

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan

Following his legendary “Flu Game” in Game 5 of the 1997 Finals, Jordan spoke about how difficult it was for him. Jordan said that playing through flu-like symptoms was the hardest thing he had ever done and that he came close to passing out:

“Probably the most difficult thing I’ve ever done,” Jordan said.

“I almost played myself into passing out just to win a basketball game. I came in and I was almost dehydrated, and it was all just to win a basketball game. I couldn’t breathe. My energy level was really low. My mouth was really dry. They started giving me Gatorade, and I thought about IV.”

Meanwhile, Bulls coach Phil Jackson spoke about how heroic Jordan’s performance was:

“This was a heroic effort, one to add to the collection of efforts that make up his legend,” Jackson said.

Jordan’s “Flu Game” later became so iconic that his signed game-worn shoes from the game sold for $104,765 in 2013.

Darren Rovell @darrenrovell 22 years ago today, after MJ’s “Flu Game, he gave and signed his game-used shoes to Utah Jazz ball boy Preston Truman, who befriended Jordan by remembering his pregame routine — Applesauce on graham crackers. Truman sold the shoes in 2013 for $104,765 22 years ago today, after MJ’s “Flu Game, he gave and signed his game-used shoes to Utah Jazz ball boy Preston Truman, who befriended Jordan by remembering his pregame routine — Applesauce on graham crackers. Truman sold the shoes in 2013 for $104,765 https://t.co/PeWCcRME7i

