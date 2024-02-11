What happened to Norman Powell after taking hard elbow from Jalen Duren? Latest update on Clippers guard

Norman Powell and the LA Clippers registered a 112-106 win against the Detroit Pistons. While the Clippers enjoyed their 35th win of the season, Powell was at the receiving end of a nasty hit.

With over five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Cade Cunningham drove to the basket for a layup attempt. After Cunningham missed the shot, Powell, Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren all jumped to grab the rebound. However, before Duren and Powell could land on the floor, the former’s elbow hit Powell’s forehead.

Powell immediately grabbed his head as he moved away from the basket. He was later seen lying on the floor with blood all over him. Powell lost a concerning amount of blood and some also seeped on the floor.

Powell’s hand seemed to have been splashed red with blood from his forehead, as he put his head on the towel provided by the medics. He was later provided with stitches.

As per the latest report by ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, he is doing okay after being attended by the team doctors and receiving a few stitches. He also told the reporters,

"I'm tough."

Powell played only 23 minutes in the game and scored two points, three rebounds, a block and a steal. It was Paul George’s night as he finished with a game-high 33 points. With the win, the Clippers(35-16) have positioned themselves in the second spot in the Western Conference.

Norman Powell speaks on coach Tye Lue and Russell Westbrook

Norman Powell is surrounded by some of the biggest stars in the NBA as he looks for his second championship. With the stars around him who thrive on dominating the ball, Powell has continued to impress in his secondary scorer role.

Having superstar players on the team generally makes the life of the coach easier, in terms of winning. However, managing them on court is not an easy job. In his interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Media, Powell had had some good words for his Clippers coach Tye Lue.

“Managing four superstars is always tough for any coach on a daily basis,” Powell told Sportskeeda. “But I think he has a good relationship with them all where he’s able to talk to them day in and day out to see what they need and what the team needs from them,” Powell told Medina.

Powell also had great words for his superstar teammates, especially Russell Westbrook. He spoke in detail about how Westbrook tries to find positive in the worst situations and how he cares about about his teammates.

The 2019 NBA champion won his first title with the Toronto Raptors, when he was teammates with Kawhi Leonard. The Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors to win their maiden title for the franchise.

