What happened to Steven Adams? Looking at concerning injury update from Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies were expecting to benefit from the presence of a veteran like Steven Adams both on and off the court. As a ten-year veteran, Adams could provide the leadership the young Grizzlies players need while also providing valuable contributions. Unfortunately, the team must do without him for a while.

According to a medical update by the Memphis Grizzlies PR team on X (formerly Twitter), Adams will miss significant time due to an injury.

"Grizzlies Center Steven Adams will undergo season-ending surgery on his right posterior cruciate ligament, after non-operative rehabilitation did not resolve ongoing knee instability," The Grizzlies said in their post. "Adams is expected to make a full recovery ahead of next season."

The Grizzlies did not give a specific date for when the 30-year-old center will return. However, the timeline clearly states that he will not be available for the 2023-24 campaign. Thankfully, there is some optimism on the team's end regarding his situation since they expect him to recover fully.

This means that the earliest the team and the fans can expect to see him back in action would be in 2024-25. This is certainly not the news the fans wanted to hear, especially since their team hopes to return to the playoffs.

This will undoubtedly hurt their depth and coach Taylor Jenkins will need to work with a depleted roster. Especially because Brandon Clarke is out and Ja Morant will also be unavailable since he will need to serve his 25-game suspension to start the 2023-24 season.

Young big man Santi Aldama will need to step up in his absence. Fans might also see Kenneth Lofton Jr. Of course, they will certainly be relying on Jaren Jackson Jr., who was a first-time All-Star and the Defensive Player of the Year last season.

Looking at Steven Adams' time with the Memphis Grizzlies

Steven Adams joined the Memphis Grizzlies after he was traded by the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for center Jonas Valanciunas in August 2021.

During his first season in Memphis, the center from New Zealand averaged 6.9 points and ten rebounds per game. While he was not relied on to score the ball, he shot an efficient 54% from the field.

His second season with the team was better than the first, as he increased his production to 8.6 points and 11.5 rebounds. His slight increase in scoring also came with improved efficiency, as he made almost 60% of his field goals.

His style of play provides a much-needed reliable interior presence for the Grizzlies. As such, he re-signed with the team on a two-year $25 million contract last October. He is under contract with them until the 2024-25 season.

It is worth noting that Adams missed most of last season, including the playoffs, due to a sprain to the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.