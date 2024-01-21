What happened to Trae Young? Latest injury update on Atlanta Hawks' star guard- January 21, 2024.

Trae Young suffered a concussion in Saturday’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and has been placed in concussion protocol. He will not play on Monday against Sacramento. His timetable to return is to be determined. The Atlanta Hawks officially made the move on Sunday. ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted out the news.

Young suffered the injury while defending Isaac Okoro. Okoro was driving to the lane and hit Young with a eurostep. Young tried to take charge and got in the way of Okoro.

More on what happened to Trae Young

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When Okoro jumped, his elbow hit Young in the face. Young remained on the floor for a while before returning to the locker room. The Hawks star guard left the game and did not return. He will be out indefinitely.

Young also missed Friday’s game against the Miami Heat due to illness. He now must clear protocol to return to the floor.

Young had 15 points in the loss before the injury. He averages 26.9 points this season with 10.8 assists per game (2nd in the NBA).

The Hawks have been struggling this season, and Young's injury adds to their pain. They are 18-24 this season and tenth in the East standings. With Young out, the Hawks will find it hard to stay in playoff contention in the East.

The Hawks will face a brutal upcoming schedule over their next ten games. They will play the East-leading Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers amongst the top contenders in the West, including the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!