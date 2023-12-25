What happened to Tyreke Evans? Former NBA rookie of the year banned from league explored

Tyreke Evans was originally the fourth pick in the 2009 NBA draft by the Sacramento Kings and went on to become the 2010 Rookie of The Year. In his rookie year, he impressed the league as a young scorer and how seamlessly he transitioned to the professional league. However, he struggled to match the same numbers in his rookie season and only lasted 11 seasons in the NBA.

With that said, what happened to Tyreke Evans? The former Kings guard struggled to improve past his rookie year and went on to play for different teams such as the New Orleans Pelicans, the Memphis Grizzlies and the Indiana Pacers. Besides his numbers going down, his shooting efficiency didn't see any improvement as well.

Recently, NBA Central shared a highlight clip between Tyreke Evans and John Wall, courtesy of Taylor Sports Group where the two former NBA guards went back and forth in a classic one-on-one duel on the court.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The scoring touch is still there but the consistency wasn't during his years following his rookie year with the Sacramento Kings. To make matters worse, Evans was banned from playing in the league back on May 17, 2019, "for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program."

Expand Tweet

However, Yahoo! Sports' Jason Owens reported that Tyreke Evans was able to return to the league on Feb. 14, 2022. He was signed by the G-League team, the Wisconsin Herd, on March 16, 2022, but was waived on March 23. Unfortunately, he struggled in his return to the league with down-scoring numbers and shooting efficiency.

Tyreke Evans considering playing basketball overseas

According to Israel Hayom's Tomer Givati, Tyreke Evans is "considering the possibility of moving to play in Europe."

Expand Tweet

Based on the short highlight clip provided by Taylor Sports Group, Evans looked to be in good shape with enough left in the tank to continue playing basketball on the court. A change in environment may be a good thing for him, even if it isn't another return to the NBA.

During his rookie year with the Sacramento Kings, Evans averaged 20.1 points (45.8% shooting, including 25.5% from 3-point range), 5.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game. The closest he reached his rookie numbers was in his lone season with the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2017-18 season.

Interestingly, he shot the ball at an efficient clip of 45.2% and one of his best 3-point shooting numbers at 39.9%. Be that as it may, it remains to be seen if Evans would commit to playing basketball overseas.