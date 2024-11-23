What happened to Zion Williamson? NBA insider shares grim update on Pelicans star's health status

ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Friday that New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will be out for an extended period. Williamson has missed seven straight games due to a left hamstring strain. Charania added that Williamson has "undergone multiple treatments" on his hamstring.

However, the Pelicans confirmed Williamson is not close to a return. The New Orleans forward last played on Nov. 6 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Charania, the franchise star will miss at least four to six weeks.

The initial prediction for his absence was until the middle of December.

This season, Williamson has suited up for six games, averaging 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Because of his 70-game appearance last season, the Pelicans expected the forward to be healthy for this campaign.

Williamson joins CJ McCollum (thigh), Herbert Jones (shoulder), Jose Alvarado (hamstring) and Dejounte Murray (hand) in the Pelicans' injury report.

NBA insider addressed the absence of Zion Williamson

On Friday's edition of "NBA Countdown," Shams Charania addressed the prolonged setback for Zion Williamson.

"I'm told that Zion Williamson is not close to a return," Charania said. "Sources tell me he's received multiple treatments on that hamstring strain. That's become a chronic issue for him over the last four years. ...

"Just unfortunate for where he is because he came in at training camp in the best shape of his career, the lightest he's weighed as an NBA player, from what I'm told. ... They are still going be without Zion for a considerable amount of time."

Since entering the league in 2019, Williamson has dealt with various lower-body injuries. This has held him back from playing a full 82-game season. In his first two seasons, he appeared in 85 games and was on the sidelines for most of the time.

He sat out his supposed third season, the 2021-22 campaign, because of a broken foot. The following season, the All-Star forward only played 29 games. He played 70 games last season.

