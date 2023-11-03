"What the hell is wrong with you women?": Stephen A. Smith shocked at recent private revelations from star celebs about their partners

Fiery TV sports personality Stephen A. Smith is not a fan of celebrity partners sharing their conflicts on social media. He believes such drama should be kept private.

The “First Take” host shared his thoughts on the same in a recent episode of his podcast, reacting to the current issue involving former NBA player Joe Smith and his partner Kisha Davis.

The former top overall pick recently learned that Davis has been keeping an OnlyFans page and confronted her about it. While arguing over it, his partner decided to film it, the video of which has since made the rounds on social media.

Stephen A. Smith was furious over what Davis did, highlighting how such situations have to be kept private and settled among the parties involved. He likened the issue to that between Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

The TV host said:

“Why the hell is there a video? Why are you having a conversation with your husband but filming it for the world to see on social media? Why? The same thing that I said about Jada Pinkett…”

“What the hell is wrong with you women? And the fellas, too, who do this where without anybody's permission or consent you just decide to start an argument or to create friction and tension and literally film it for everybody to see. You're married. It's your business.”

Check out what he had to say below, beginning at 4:40:

Joe Smith, who played 16 years in the NBA, said that what Davis did was a disrespect to him. He underscored that she should have come to him first to discuss the matter. Instead, he had to learn it “on the fly.”

Stephen A. Smith concerned over continued absence of Bradley Beal with the Suns

The continued absence of All-Star guard Bradley Beal with the Phoenix Suns has sports analyst Stephen A. Smith concerned. He highlighted how it has seemingly become a pattern for the player recently

The three-time All-Star was acquired in the offseason from the Washington Wizards to form a ‘Big 3’ with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. He was brought in exchange for veteran Chris Paul and other assets.

However, since playing one preseason game, he has not taken the floor because of back problems, missing the first five games of the Suns (2-3) in the new NBA year.

On ESPN’s “First Take,” Stephen A. Smith expressed concern for the Suns, who were expecting a lot when they got Beal:

"I'm a big Bradley Beal fan, but since 2019, he's missed about 105 of the last 312 games. ... I'm starting to get really, really concerned. I need to see this guy on the court."

There's no official word yet on Beal’s return, but he has reportedly progressing well in his recovery. Last season with the Wizards, he averaged 23.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.9 assists in 34 games.