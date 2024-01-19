"What could I have brought": Dwyane Wade imagines Lakers-Heat Finals with himself, sends NBA Twitter into a tizzy

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade led the Heat to three NBA titles over his 15 seasons in Miami before retiring in 2019. However, according to the Hall of Famer, he may have been able to help Miami win a fourth title if he played an extra season.

Following Wade’s retirement, the Heat, led by stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, made a surprise 2020 NBA Finals run in the bubble. However, they fell just short of the title, falling 4-2 to the LA Lakers, led by superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

On Thursday, Wade was asked by a fan on X, formerly Twitter, if the series would have gone differently had he still been on the Heat. The three-time champion appeared enthused by the question as he pondered the what-if scenario.

“I was thinking that while the series was going on. Like, what could I have brought to that team!” Wade said.

In his final season (2018-19), Wade was still productive. He averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.2 3-pointers per game on 43.3% shooting over 72 games.

During the 2020 finals, Butler led Miami in scoring (26.2 ppg), with Adebayo ranking second (15.3 ppg). They were the only two Heat players who averaged at least 15.0 ppg over the six-game series.

So, perhaps the team could have used an offensive boost from Wade.

NBA Twitter in a frenzy over Dwyane Wade imagining 2020 Lakers-Heat Finals with himself

Dwyane Wade’s tweet about how he could have altered the outcome of the 2020 Finals sent NBA Twitter into a frenzy on Thursday.

While Wade took a humble approach to answering the question, not giving a definitive answer, Heat fans were much more direct in their responses.

Many asserted that if the 13-time All-Star had still been playing for Miami, the team would have secured an easy championship.

“The Heat may have had to build two statues of you out front if you had pulled that one off cause no way we lose!” one fan said.

“Don’t lie, it would’ve been Heat in five,” another said.

However, a few NBA fans were skeptical that the then-38-year-old would have been a difference-maker in the series.

“Easy, same results,” one fan said.

“What would Wade have done? Nothing really, man was washed. Lol,” another said.

Below are a few more of the top fan reactions to Wade’s tweet:

It’s impossible to know for sure if Wade’s presence would have changed the Heat’s fate in the 2020 Finals. However, most would probably agree that it’s a fun what-if scenario.

