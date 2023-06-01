What are Jimmy Butler's stats against Denver Nuggets?

As the NBA Finals get ready to tip off, let's take a look at Jimmy Butler's stats against the Denver Nuggets. Of course, heading into the finals, many are viewing the Heat as big-time underdogs against the Nuggets given their seeds in the playoffs.

Jimmy Butler has played against the Denver Nuggets a total of 20 times. Ten of those games were played as a member of the Chicago Bulls, while three were played as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2017 and 2018.

During Butler's short-lived stint with the Philadelphia 76ers, he and the Nuggets faced off just one time. Now, as a member of the Miami Heat, Butler has faced off with the Nuggets another six times. When looking at his averages, Jimmy Butler's stats are slightly above his career averages.

Against the Denver Nuggets, Jimmy Butler has averaged 20.8 ppg, 2.0 rpg and 5.0 apg. When comparing those figures to his career averages, we can see Butler has averaged 18.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg and 4.2 apg.

Jimmy Butler's stats continued, and what the Heat star has said about the Denver Nuggets

When looking at Jimmy Butler's stats in the playoffs, we can see that is where the outspoken Heat star truly shines. During his career, Jimmy Butler's stats in the playoffs trounce his regular-season averages with 21.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg and 4.6 apg.

That figure, and Butler's dominance so far this postseason, has many confident that he and the Heat will be able to once again shock the world. Standing in their way however is a Denver Nuggets team that has run through the Western Conference thanks to the duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

When it comes to the series, talking points like Jimmy Butler's stats, or whether Nikola Jokic deserved the MVP award have taken a back seat. The biggest storyline heading into the series has been the feud between the two teams from 2021, where Jokic injured Markieff Morris with a shove from behind.

In the middle of the incident, Butler was seen exchanging words with a player many thought was Jokic. Heading into the finals, however, Butler says there is no bad beef. He recently spoke to media members to reflect on the situation:

“There’s a lot of stuff about that situation people don’t understand but that’s in the past. I wasn’t talking to Jokic, that wasn’t my beef. The individual I was talking to knows who I was talking to.”

With a dynamic duo in Jokic and Murray, and key role players like Michael Porter Jr, and Aaron Gordon, the Nuggets will enter the NBA Finals with plenty of momentum. For the Heat, the team will take the court with the confidence of knowing that it just recently dispatched of the Boston Celtics in seven games.

Despite that, there has been much debate regarding whether or not the team needs some time to recoup after its hard-fought ECF series. With Game 1 set to tip off Thursday, fans will have to tune in to see how things play out.

