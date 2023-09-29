What is Jusuf Nurkic's religion? Looking at Suns center ethnicity & cultural roots

Former starting center for the Portland Trail Blazers, Jusuf Nurkic, was recently part of a trade that sent him to the Phoenix Suns. As part of the deal that involved Damian Lillard, Nurkic will now be the starting center for the Suns for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Suns fans would like to get to know who Nurkic is, as the Blazers aren't really viewed as a threat to the team. The 7-foot center is from Bosnia. He is Muslim. He is one of only a few players who practice Islam..

Last season, he only played 52 games for the Blazers and spent the rest of his time on the sidelines. Nurkic averaged 13.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists for Portland. The Bosnian big man spent the last seven seasons in Portland and was the team's starting center. He anchored their interior defense as well.

Who are the other players who practice Islam like Jusuf Nurkic?

In the NBA, there's a vast and diverse group of basketball players who have different faiths. They also practice different traditions, as the league is a big melting pot of players who love the game of basketball, regardless of what they believe in. Now, let's take a look at who the other Muslim players are.

Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving has expressed his faith before, and the world is aware that he practices the Islamic faith. The current Dallas Mavericks star converted to Islam a few years ago and has been a devout Muslim since then.

During Ramadan 2022, it was reported that the 2016 NBA champion fasted. He wasn't allowed to eat or drink anything from dawn until dusk for 30 days. Still, he gave an all-out performance.

Dennis Schroder

Germany v Slovenia: Group K - FIBA Basketball World Cup

The 2023 FIBA World Cup 2023 MVP has a German father and a Gambian mother. Dennis Schroder practices Islam as it's one of the biggest religions in the country of Gambia.

Schroder is now a member of the Toronto Raptors, who signed him back in the 2023 offseason.

Enes Freedom

Despite not being signed, Enes Freedom is still hopeful to get signed by an NBA team. The Turkish center has called out the league for different things, which have jeopardized his career while he's at the height of it.

Most people in Turkey practice the Islamic faith, so that explains why Freedom has a similar faith.

