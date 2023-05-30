What is Klay Thompson's golf handicap? Finding out more about the Warriors star

Golden State Warriors' star guard Klay Thompson, known for his exceptional basketball skills, is preparing to participate in The Match 2023, a charity golf event, alongside his teammate Steph Curry. However, Thompson's lack of experience in golf gives him a significant handicap heading into the tournament.

Thompson, renowned for his prowess as one of the best shooters in basketball, has an impressive resume in the NBA, including four titles with the Golden State Warriors and leading the league in three-pointers made this season. However, his accomplishments on the basketball court don't necessarily translate to success in golf.

Teaming up with Curry for the two-on-two charity golf tournament in late June, Thompson will be facing off against the experienced golfers Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. While Mahomes, Kelce, and Curry have notable golf skills, Thompson reportedly has a handicap of 15, indicating that he is considered below average in the sport.

To shed light on this, Curry boasts a handicap of +1, which means he's better than par in most cases and is even eligibile to play in a US Open qualifier.

Thompson is well-aware of his teammate's skills before heading into the tournament. However, he is also confident that he will improve in time for The Match 2023.

Klay Thompson heading into the offseason

The Golden State Warriors' season came to an end after a loss in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals, uncertainty looms for the team, including Thompson. The Warriors, known for their playoff dominance, face potential changes, including rumors of Bob Myers leaving the franchise and trade speculations involving Jordan Poole.

However, a lot of things appear to be uncertain for Thompson's future in Golden State as well. While it is difficult to envision him playing for another team considering his contributions to the franchise, the possibility of the Warriors entering a rebuilding phase leaves room for speculation. Rumors suggest that the team may ask Thompson to take a pay cut rather than trade him.

