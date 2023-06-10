What is Kyle Lowry's net worth as of June 2023? Looking at his career earnings & endorsements 

Kyle Lowry's net worth has seen a steady rise since joining the Miami Heat in the 2021-22 season. Although he achieved most of his success with the Toronto Raptors and become a household name with the franchise, Lowry has been very successful in Miami.

Kyle Lowry's net worth received a significant boost due to his contract with the Heat. Coming off his last contract with the Toronto Raptors, which was worth roughly $30.5 million, Lowry signed a three-year deal with Miami worth $85 million.

His contract sees him tied to the side till the summer of 2024, by which time he will have earned north of $28 million in his final season at the age of 38. He will be an unrestricted free agent following the end of his contract.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Having been in the NBA for 17 years, Lowry has amassed a lot of wealth as a professional athlete. Having won the NBA title with the Raptors in 2019, Lowry certainly boosted his overall value as well.

As per wealth magazines such as Forbes, Kyle Lowry's net worth is approximately $100-110 million when including his endorsements as well. Lowry makes roughly $1.5 million on endorsement deals from brands such as Adidas, AXE, and Sony.

As things stand, Kyle Lowry's net worth has seen growth on a year-on-year basis. However, with his contract coming up for renewal next season, the Heat guard may see a major drop off.

Given his reduced usage rate and advancing age, it is unlikely that he will command the same financial worth in the summer of 2024.

Read: How many championship rings does Kyle Lowry have?

Kyle Lowry Career Earnings

Kyle Lowry started off his career with the Memphis Grizzlies on a rather small contract. This was the trend for his career all the until his first two seasons with the Toronto Raptors.

His first big extension came when he signed a four-year $48 million deal with the Raptors in 2014. This was followed by a massive pay rise as he was offered a three-year $100 million deal in 2017.

Lowry is still earning a handsome amount of money even while considering the drop off in his current deal with the Miami Heat. As of 2023, his estimated career earnings come in at roughly over $245 million with more to come next year.

Also Read: "Tim Duncan and Tony Parker, honestly” - Kyle Lowry compares Nikola Jokic-Jamal Murray to legendary duo

Poll : 0 votes