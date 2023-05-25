What are LeBron James' contract details with LA Lakers? Salary, duration and more

The LA Lakers are in a tought spot as LeBron James has been considering retirement following their Western Conference finals loss against the Denver Nuggets. With that said, let's take a look at James' contract details with the Lakers, which could play a huge part in LeBron's decision to retire from the NBA.

The 19-time All-Star signed a two-year $97.1 million contract extension with Los Angeles back in the 2022 offseason. It includes a player option in the final year and if he decides to opt into it, he's guaranteed to earn around $50 million in the 2024-25 NBA season.

ESPN @espn



James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M. Breaking: LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, Rich Paul tells @wojespn James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M. Breaking: LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, Rich Paul tells @wojespn. James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M. https://t.co/GoWSO7euNJ

This contract was the follow-up to James' initial four-year deal with the Lakers, which he signed back in the 2018 offseason. The 2012 Olympic gold medalist signed a contract worth up to $154 million with the team after his four-year stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Following this season, James capped off his fifth season with the Purple & Gold. Through five years, he averaged 27.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists for Los Angeles. He's also had decent shooting numbers, knocking down 50.7% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from the 3-point line.

This season was LeBron's 20th season in the NBA.

Shams Charania shared details on LeBron James' foot injury

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game Two

It's been recently revealed that LeBron James played the past months with a torn tendon on his foot. With this information, it further explains his below average performances, which were evident in a few games during the postseason. The Athletic's Shams Charania shared the details on the severity of James' injury and how long he'll potentially be out:

"He plays the last few months of the season with a torn tendon in his foot that could need surgery this summer.

"I'm told he's gonna be re-evaluating that foot. It's very possible he might need surgery on that foot that could sideine him for two months over the offseason, get that foot right. I think that's something he's gonna get evaluated, if he's gonna need surgery, that's gonna shelf him for a little bit."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



He's gonna take the next couple months to get reenergized and I fully expect him to play next season" ~ #PMSLive "LeBron James played the last few months of the season with a torn tendon in his foot that could need surgery this summer..He's gonna take the next couple months to get reenergized and I fully expect him to play next season" ~ @ShamsCharania "LeBron James played the last few months of the season with a torn tendon in his foot that could need surgery this summer..He's gonna take the next couple months to get reenergized and I fully expect him to play next season" ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive https://t.co/WBBJ2Ciguh

"This is the first time LeBron James has even brought up the topic of retirement and I think that's why everyone was kind of caught off guard. Even people around him were surprised to an extent."

According to Charania, LeBron will need a few months away from basketball to fully recover from the injury he sustained. He also shared that he doesn't think James will be retiring anytime soon:

"Do I expect LeBron James to retire? I don't. I fully expect him to play next season, all I've heard since those comments is that he will be playing next season."

