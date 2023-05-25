What are LeBron James' contract details with LA Lakers? Salary, duration and more

The LA Lakers are in a tought spot as LeBron James has been considering retirement following their Western Conference finals loss against the Denver Nuggets. With that said, let's take a look at James' contract details with the Lakers, which could play a huge part in LeBron's decision to retire from the NBA.
The 19-time All-Star signed a two-year $97.1 million contract extension with Los Angeles back in the 2022 offseason. It includes a player option in the final year and if he decides to opt into it, he's guaranteed to earn around $50 million in the 2024-25 NBA season.
This contract was the follow-up to James' initial four-year deal with the Lakers, which he signed back in the 2018 offseason. The 2012 Olympic gold medalist signed a contract worth up to $154 million with the team after his four-year stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Following this season, James capped off his fifth season with the Purple & Gold. Through five years, he averaged 27.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists for Los Angeles. He's also had decent shooting numbers, knocking down 50.7% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from the 3-point line.
This season was LeBron's 20th season in the NBA.
You might also be interested in reading this: “$100 million that it will cost him” – Jalen Rose claims LeBron James will not retire from NBA
Shams Charania shared details on LeBron James' foot injury
It's been recently revealed that LeBron James played the past months with a torn tendon on his foot. With this information, it further explains his below average performances, which were evident in a few games during the postseason. The Athletic's Shams Charania shared the details on the severity of James' injury and how long he'll potentially be out:
"He plays the last few months of the season with a torn tendon in his foot that could need surgery this summer.
"I'm told he's gonna be re-evaluating that foot. It's very possible he might need surgery on that foot that could sideine him for two months over the offseason, get that foot right. I think that's something he's gonna get evaluated, if he's gonna need surgery, that's gonna shelf him for a little bit."
"This is the first time LeBron James has even brought up the topic of retirement and I think that's why everyone was kind of caught off guard. Even people around him were surprised to an extent."
According to Charania, LeBron will need a few months away from basketball to fully recover from the injury he sustained. He also shared that he doesn't think James will be retiring anytime soon:
"Do I expect LeBron James to retire? I don't. I fully expect him to play next season, all I've heard since those comments is that he will be playing next season."
Also read: "Give it a week" - NBA Western Conference executive believes LeBron James is just bluffing with his 'retirement' claims