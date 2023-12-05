What is the Los Angeles Lakers' record? Looking at team’s 2023-24 season so far

The Los Angeles Lakers are still in search of consistency in the first part of the regular season. After 21 games, the 17-time NBA champions have 12 wins and nine losses. Their 12-9 record places them seventh in the Western Conference standings, four games behind the top-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4).

The Los Angeles Lakers have won six of their past 10 games and are coming off a 107-97 home win over the Houston Rockets (8-9). They have been great at home with eight wins in 10 games at Crypto.com Arena, but have struggled on the road, with seven losses in 11 games.

The LA franchise will look to take advantage of its home court and build some momentum as it hosts the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday for a spot in the semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

If the Lakers defeat the Suns, they will travel to Las Vegas to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday's semifinal. If they lose, they will face the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

Anthony Davis says the Los Angeles Lakers have no extra pressure to win the NBA In-Season Tournament

The Los Angeles Lakers will collide with the Phoenix Suns for the second time in the inaugural edition of the NBA In-Season Tournament. The two powerhouses faced each other on Nov. 10 in Arizona, with the Lakers claiming the 122-119 victory.

Now, the stakes are higher, as the winner will advance to the semifinals for a chance to make it to the Championship Game. And as Anthony Davis said, the Los Angeles Lakers want to go to Vegas and win the tournament, but they don't have extra pressure.

"You want to get to [Las] Vegas and have a chance to win it all, but we’re not putting too much stress on or too much pressure on ourselves that this is an end-all, be-all type of game," the Lakers megastar said, via the Orange County Register.

Anthony Davis has played really well this season with averages of 22.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He has missed just one game so far.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said that what's at stake on Tuesday's matchup gives extra motivation to both teams.

"A lot [is] riding on it, for the In-Season Tournament. I’m super-duper excited to coach it. I’m always trying to have fun out there, but it’s definitely with it being the In-Season Tournament, it adds a little juice to it," Ham said, via the Orange County Register.

"It’s not just your regular run-of-the-mill game. It’s going to be a high-level game even without the extras of the In-Season Tournament just because of the matchup. But adding the In-Season Tournament, just [puts] a lot more fire on it. It’s something at stake. When you play like that, it’s as close as you can get at this point in the year to the playoffs."

For their part, the Phoenix Suns have found their rhythm after a rough start and have won eight of their past 10 games, climbing to fourth in the West with a 12-8 record.