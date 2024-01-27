What is Luka Doncic's NBA career high in points? Stats, records and more explored

Luka Doncic's NBA career high is 65 points* (game still in progress). He achieved the feat against the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 26, 2024, breaking his previous career high of 60 points, which he scored against the New York Knicks on Dec. 27, 2022. Doncic was on an epic scoring tear against the Hawks after tallying a personal and franchise record 41 points in the first half alone.

Doncic scored his 61st point in the fourth quarter of the game. He had 57 points by three quarters alone.

Doncic, 24, has tallied seven 50-point outings. He's one 50-point outing away from matching LeBron James record for most 50-point outings before turning 25 years old among active players. Doncic passes Jayson Tatum on the list, who has six 50-point games so far.

Doncic's averaging a career-high in the 2023-24 NBA season, scoring 33.6 points on 48.2% shooting. He is making a career-high 37.3% of his 3-point attempts. Doncic has connected on 76.9% of his free throws, also a career-high.

Luka Doncic career-high in points: Looking at his top five scoring feats

Luka Doncic has scored seven 50-point games. His best scoring effort is against the Atlanta Hawks.

Doncic's second-best scoring game was against the New York Knicks on Dec. 27, 2022. He tallied the only 60 points, 20-rebound and 11-assist game in NBA history. Doncic took only 31 attempts to get there, missing 10 shots. He hit only two of six 3-pointers.

Doncic's third-best scoring game was against the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 30, 2023. He dropped 53 points on 70.8% shooting. His previous career-high was 51 points, which he tallied against the LA Clippers on Feb. 10 and matched against the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 31. Doncic also had two 50-point outings exactly against the Houston Rockets on Dec. 23, 2022 and Phoenix Suns on Dec. 25, 2023.

