What are Michael Porter Jr.'s contract details with the Nuggets? Taking a closer look at the duration, salary and endorsements

Michael Porter Jr. has been a key facet in the Denver Nuggets' schemes this season. While considering the amount of money the team has invested in the young forward, Porter Jr. has certainly come good on his contract.

Porter is in the first year of his second contract with the Denver Nuggets. The young forward was offered a five-year rookie scale extension worth $179,299,750 million.

He's guaranteed this amount with a base salary of $33,386,850 million in the upcoming season. As the deal came into effect in the 2022-23 season, he's under contract with the team until the 2026-27 season. However, the final year of his contract is partially guaranteed and worth upto $40,806,150 million.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Outside his contract, Porter also has an endorsement with Puma. As an ambassador of the brand, MPJ is often seen wearing Puma shoes during games.

It goes without saying that the Nuggets took a huge gamble by offering the forward such a high value extension. Considering his injury history, MPJ was viewed as a poor investment. He missed a large part of last season due to injury, which could have concerned the Nuggets.

However, the Nuggets forward has certainly made good on his commitment this season. As a valuable scorer and perimeter threat, MPJ has given the Nuggets some great contribution in the starting rotation.

Ho

With a regular-season average of 17.4 points and 5.5 rebounds, Michael Porter Jr. is a valuable piece next to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Also Read: "That two-man game is super lethal"- Michael Porter Jr. raves about playing with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray

How has Michael Porter Jr. fared in NBA Finals?

The Denver Nuggets have won their first NBA title, beating the Miami Heat in five games. While the credit for that largely goes to the combined brilliance of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the Nuggets would be immensely grateful for their role players.

Michael Porter Jr. was a key factor for the Nuggets in Game 5 of the Finals. Although he didn't have the best performances in the third and fourth games, he has certainly stepped up in Game 5.

With 16 points in three quarters, Porter Jr. has been an essential counterpoint to Jokic in light of their otherwise underperforming offense.

NBA @NBA "I don't know how it happened, but it did."



Michael Porter Jr. gets CREATIVE on the transition finish... Denver leads by 4 in Q4 on ABC. "I don't know how it happened, but it did."Michael Porter Jr. gets CREATIVE on the transition finish... Denver leads by 4 in Q4 on ABC. https://t.co/NNv1iZgDgr

With Game 5 turning into a battle of attrition heading into the fourth quarter, Denver eked out a 94-89 win to win their first NBA title.

Poll : 0 votes