“What, MJ text me?” – Michael Jordan’s text surprised PGA Championship legend Michael Block 

Michael Jordan decided to surprise newfound PGA Championship legend Michael Block, who recently punched his ticket to next year's tournament with a hole-in-one. Block's unlikely rise made headlines when the 46-year-old club pro qualified for the 2023 PGA Championship.

As the only club pro to qualify for the event, Block immediately drew attention, however, it was his remarkable hole-in-one on the final round that cemented him as a legend. After his remarkable and unlikely run saw him automatically secure an invite to next year's tournament, Block got another surprise.

To his amazement, NBA legend Michael Jordan got ahold of his number and texted him out of the blue after seeing Block competing in Jordan brand shoes. As someone who saved up money to buy Jordan's as a kid, Block was floored. He spoke with ESPN on Wednesday to recount the experience:

"I don't know how he got it but my Nike rep texted me and he goes, 'Hey did you get MJ's text?' and I'm like, 'Uh what? MJ text me?'

"And I had thousands upon thousands of texts so I couldn't see anybody's so I literally spent a half an hour straight on the putting green at Colonial just going through all the texts that I could until I found him and then I replied back."

"... I wear Jordan's, that's all I do, I love the Jordan's they're so good. I love playing golf in them, that's the thing, I feel like I play better golf with the Jordan's on because the sole of them is amazing."

Text from Michael Jordan wasn't the only surprise for Michael Block

After finishing up the PGA Championship, Block got another surprise in addition to the text from Michael Jordan. Back at the clubhouse, Block was handed a phone call. On the other end was Michael Tothe, the tournament director at Colonial Country Club.

Michael Block speaks at Charles Schwab Challenge - Previews

As Block realized what was happening, Tothe offered him an exemption that allows him to compete at the tournament this week:

"We would love for you to come play in our golf tournament and we have an exemption available and we would love for you to be in Ft. Worth this week.dAnd the hair on my arms is standing up too, so just take a deep breath. There's no better person for this last exemption to go to than you."

An understandably emotional Block was quick to thank him for the opportunity while assuring him that he would in fact be in Ft. Worth for the tournament. Given Michael Jordan's love for golf, the NBA legend will likely be watching him.

