"What up Mr League Fits": Giannis Antetokounmpo seemingly buries the hatchet with Tyrese Haliburton over game ball conundrum

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game had Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyrese Haliburton as teammates for the East All-Stars. Still fresh in the minds of basketball fans is the sight of both players arguing and pointing at each other post-game on the court about who will take home the game ball.

Just a refresher on what occurred: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored his career-high 64 points against the Indiana Pacers and wanted to bring home the game ball as his souvenir.

However, the former league MVP found out that the Pacers had taken it back at their own locker to give it to their rookie and former Kentucky Wildcat Oscar Tshiebwe to take home after scoring his first two points in the NBA.

An ugly sight of Haliburton and Antetokounmpo on a heated discussion went viral as fans also debated on who deserves the game ball.

Both players were named as NBA Eastern Conference starters. In one of the videos posted by Giannis Antetokounmpo, he was seen joking with Halubrton, with the Pacers guard being all smiles.

"Hey! What up, Mr. League Fits? What up?" said Antetokounmpo to Haliburton.

The two superstars had their significant contributions in the East All-Stars' 211-186 victory over their Western counterparts.

Haliburton tallied 32 points, 10 three-pointers, seven rebounds and six assists, while Antetokounmpo had 23 points and seven rebounds.

Tyrese Haliburton sheds some light on who got Giannis Antetokounmpo's game-ball

While the debate on who deserved to take home the game ball during the Bucks-Pacers incident rages, Tyrese Haliburton revealed an interesting take, shedding light on what occurred behind the scenes.

According to the Pacers point guard, he reckons one of the team's assistant coaches had the basketball, but it was not the one Antetokounmo was looking to take home.

“I think one of our assistants, Mike Weinar, had the basketball. Had a basketball, not the basketball, a basketball.

"He walked off with it and I think Giannis saw it, but they had the ball the whole time, which has been proven this whole time,” Tyrese Haliburton said in an interview with JJ Redick. “We never had the ball. The ball was never in our possession.”

Nevertheless, the two players had some lighthearted moments during the NBA All-Star Weekend, moving on from the incident two months ago at the Fiserv Forum.