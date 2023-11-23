"What is the NBA coming to?": Josh Giddey alleged video with minor sparks disbelief online

Fans are in disbelief after finding out that Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder is in a relationship with a minor. Many have accused Giddey of being a groomer because of it and fans aren't happy with the actions of the current Australian guard.

Videos of Giddey with an alleged high school girl have surfaced online. There hasn't been any sort of proof about it, but many have already claimed that the girl in the alleged video isn't of legal age.

"Josh Giddey from the OKC thunder with an under-age girl. First video he is talking to her brother. This is Disgusting and this man needs to be punished. We can’t let this go under the surface any longer. This needs to be seen. Girl is a junior in high school." A post on X said.

Reddit post about Josh Giddey’s relationship.

Following this, many fans have started to share their disappointment with Giddey and his alleged actions. Here are some of the fans who shared their dismay online.

One fan said:

"What is the nba coming to… please tell me this is fake"

"Terrible hooper and a child predator. damn"

"GIDDEY AINT NO WAY DAWG"

"Hornets found their new player"

"nah 15 is crazy"

"for f**k sakes tell me this is cap"

"We got Karl Malone 2.0 before GTA 6"

"how do you manage to f*ck up your career this bad"

"He’s not even as good a player like Karl Malone to get away with this"

"bout to head back to mine" is f**king wild 😭 😭"

"The NBA just would let it slide and it's disgusting..."

There hasn't been any statement regarding this from the Thunder management and Giddey has remained silent since it became known to the public.

How will the NBA treat Josh Giddey after the allegations?

Being accused of being a pedophile isn't something people should take lightly. Given that the NBA is a family-friendly league, it's possible that they'll try their best to get Josh Giddey to clear his name from the allegations. While he isn't a big star in the league yet, his actions can still have consequences.

The NBA could punish Giddey for his behavior, but it might not be as serious of a punishment as what they gave to Miles Bridges. Bridges was involved in domestic abuse, which could be deemed a more serious case from the league's perspective.

There hasn't been any update if the league has been notified of this, but it could soon get the attention of Adam Silver.

