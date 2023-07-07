What is NBA immaculate grid? Taking a closer look at the rules of the trivia game

The Immaculate Grid has finally arrived for the NBA just in time for the fans to enjoy the offseason. After a busy first few days of free agency, some are likely looking for more ways to enjoy basketball in the summer.

The NBA Summer League has started but some fans don't want to watch young players turn the ball over a lot. Podcasts can also occupy a hoops fan's life and there are so many to choose from.

Before you watch Victor Wembanyama make his Summer League debut on Friday or listen to a new episode of The Old Man and the Three, check out Immaculate Grid. It all started back in April for the MLB, with the name coming from the term Immaculate inning.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the basketball version courtesy of HoopGrids.com:

HoopGrids.com @HoopGrids



Reply with your grid if you can complete it?



hoopgrids.com All New Hoop Grid just dropped!Reply with your grid if you can complete it? All New Hoop Grid just dropped!Reply with your grid if you can complete it? 👇hoopgrids.com https://t.co/d8fC8rBo32

Also Read: What did Andre Ervin do? Allegations explored as North Central High School Basketball coach pleads not guilty

How to play the NBA immaculate grid?

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets

Playing the NBA immaculate grid or hoops grid is pretty simple if you have a lot of basketball knowledge. It will test a fan's awareness of the league's history, as well as teams and players.

The first step is to review the rows and columns, and then select a grid that meets the criteria. In the example above, the player will have to think about who played for both the Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz during his career for the first grid.

For Grid No. 3, the easy answer is John Stockton because he played for the Jazz and averaged 9 or more assists in one season. For Grid No. 8, the easy answer is Kawhi Leonard because he played for both the San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers.

A player is only allowed to have nine guesses, which means one wrong answer will make the grid incomplete. A new grid from HoopGrids.com will be available on the next day.

Here's a completed grid from today:

A completed grid for July 6th.

Also Read: Who are Natasha Cloud's parents? All about her family amid USA trash comment controversy

Grid game available for other sports

The Immaculate Grid started as an MLB game back in April. It became really popular and other sports fans clamored for a version of the game for the NBA, NHL and NFL.

Here are the websites where you can play the grid game for all four major US sports:

MLB - Immaculate Grid

NBA - Hoops Grid

NFL - Crossover Grid

NHL - Puckdoku

Also Read: "Send her to Russia in exchange for some old ammo and a bottle of vodka" - Natasha Cloud calling America 'trash' has fans shredding her on the internet

Poll : 0 votes