What is the NBA tampering rule?

Tampering rules have been around the NBA for decades but are some of the most controversial rules in the league. They are rarely enforced and when they are, it is usually a modest fine for something bizarre like a tweet or an Instagram comment. The latest to feel the wrath of the NBA are the Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Raptors sent Kyle Lowry to the Heat in a sign-and-trade deal and the Pelicans did the same for Lonzo Ball and the Bulls. Both of these deals are now under investigation for tampering.

NBA's tampering rule explained

Kyle Lowry will join Jimmy Butler in the Miami Heat

The NBA states that an owner, executive, coach, player or any member of the organization cannot speak to a player signed by another franchise in the hopes of persuading him to join their team. For example, Warriors GM Bob Myers cannot legally approach Bradley Beal and ask him to join Golden State.

The tampering rule has always existed but hardly ever enforced strictly. The league needs teams changing players so the fans are engaged and excited. Tampering is no secret to the NBA, and one team getting fined doesn't scare the other teams into stopping.

The penalty for tampering can involve a variety of punishments, whatever the NBA deems fit. Violating teams can have their draft picks stripped away, trades reversed and free agent signings voided. A team official, if found guilty, can be fined up to $10 million while an active player can be suspended from games. An audit can be launched at any time with emails, texts, and social media interactions getting randomly investigated.

The Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry debacle is that the deals were announced within a few minutes of the NBA's free agency opening. The teams aren't allowed to negotiate until free agency begins, but a deal getting signed so soon is bound to attract the attention of the league office.

However, as mentioned earlier, tampering rules are rarely enforced. Teams have almost never been fined in the millions and the most extreme penalty in recent memory is when the LA Lakers were fined $500,000 for VP Rob Pelinka talking to Paul George's representatives back when the All-Star was still under contract with the Indiana Pacers.

One arguably egregious tampering penalty involved the Philadelphia 76ers President Daryl Morey getting fined $75,000 for tweeting just two words ("join 'em") to Stephen Curry when the latter was congratulating his younger brother Seth Curry.

In another case, Draymond Green was fined $50,000 for suggesting that Devin Booker should leave the Phoenix Suns. Miami Heat President Pat Riley suggested that he would welcome back LeBron James with open arms if the four-time MVP ever decided to come back. He said he would get a shiny new key and leave it under the mat for James. Pat Riley was fined $25,000 for the statement.

As one can see, the fines and penalties are rarely so severe and a few tens of thousands are insignificant to billion-dollar NBA franchises.

The Russell Westbrook to LA Lakers deal was also brought up for possible tampering, although the NBA has made no official announcement regarding that. The Heat and Raptors, along with the Pelicans and Bulls, are yet to face any sort of punishment for their alleged tampering as their cases are still under investigation. One shouldn't be too surprised if more tampering allegations are brought up.

