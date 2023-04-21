What was Nick Nurse's salary with Toronto Raptors? Contract details and more explored

With Nick Nurse and the Toronto Raptors parting ways, many are wondering about Nick Nurse's salary. As fans may remember, just weeks after Nurse was named the 2019-20 NBA Coach of the Year, the Raptors signed him to a multi-year extension.

At the time, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Nick Nurse's salary would pay $8 million a year, while other reports indicated his overall deal was worth $32 million.

When the Raptors agreed to the extension in 2020, President Masai Ujiri sang Nurse's praises following an impressive run:

"Our confidence in Nick just continues to grow, and part of that comes from what we've experienced together. The past two seasons have been unlike any other in our team's history—first, winning our championship, and then navigating a global pandemic and committing long-term to the fight against racism and for social justice.

"Nick has proved that he can coach on the court and lead in life, and we're looking forward to accomplishing great things in the future."

Nick Nurse's salary thanks to impressive accomplishments and Kawhi Leonard

After Nick Nurse took over in 2018, he found immediate success with the Raptors, leading the team to the first championship in franchise history. That season, the team posted a 58-24 record, finishing second in the Eastern Conference. The very next year, Nurse coached the team to a franchise-best 73.6% win percentage.

The pair of seasons saw him named the Coach of the Year, and also saw him become one of the coaches for the All-Star game. During the 2020-21 season, however, the Raptors fell to 12th place in the East, winning just 27 games all season after the departure of Kawhi Leonard.

Fortunately, Nick Nurse's salary had increased because of Kawhi Leonard's dominance and the NBA title win.

Kawhi Leonard's impact was felt in Nick Nurse's salary

As Nick Nurse explained at the time, he understood why Kawhi left. But that didn't make it an easier pill to swallow. He told media members at the NBA Summer League in 2019:

"I think you can't blame a guy for wanting to go home. That's what he texted me today. 'I'm going home.' And I just said, 'You've changed a lot of lives, man, by what you've accomplished in Toronto. Mine especially.' And thanked him for what he did, and we'll look to the future, and we'll look to [win a title] again.

"I was just hanging out with a couple of the assistants. Got the text message and then got the news report quickly afterward. I'm not totally surprised. I think we all knew that was a situation that could happen. He delivered big-time, played his heart out for us. We certainly are going to relish this championship for a long time."

Now free to coach wherever, it will be interesting to see where he lands when the 2023-24 NBA season tips off in October and what Nick Nurse's salary will be.

