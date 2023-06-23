What is Richaun Holmes' contract with the Mavericks? Salary, endorsements, duration and more explored

Former Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes will find himself on a different team next season as he has been traded to the Dallas Mavericks. With the Mavericks receiving the center and the No. 24 pick in the draft, we take a closer look at the salary and contract details of their new signing.

Richaun Holmes is currently in the third year of his four-year deal that he signed with the Sacramento Kings. He signed a $46,522,560 deal with the Kings back in the 2021-22 season.

The deal is guaranteed through three years with a player option for the final season. This sees him earn an average of roughly $11.6 million each season.

Holmes was initially on a rookie deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. After spending three years with the team, he found himself landing in Sacramento.

The former Kings center was due $12 million in the upcoming season. Considering that he was barely seeing any playing time in the current roster scenario, he was just occupying cap space, albeit on a fairly flexible contract.

There are no reports on Holmes having any endorsements so it is safe to assume that his salary from playing professional basketball is his primary income.

Over the course of his eight-year career so far, Holmes has racked up over $36 million in career earnings. With two more years left on his contract, he could round it off at over $61 million.

Richaun Holmes still has one more year left on his deal before his player option kicks in. With the decision to opt in to his contract for next season, Holmes can wait until the 2025 offseason before he tests the waters of free agency.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Kings are trading Richaun Holmes and No. 24 to Dallas, sources tell ESPN. The Kings are trading Richaun Holmes and No. 24 to Dallas, sources tell ESPN. Kings are sending Holmes into the Traded Player Exception created with the OKC trade. twitter.com/wojespn/status… Kings are sending Holmes into the Traded Player Exception created with the OKC trade. twitter.com/wojespn/status…

How does Richaun Holmes fit on the Dallas Mavericks?

The Dallas Mavericks have made some interesting moves on draft night. While making trades to offload Davis Bertans and pick Dereck Lively at No. 12, the Mavs have also managed to swing a trade to add a solid big man to the team.

Lively is a tall and athletic big man with a lot of defensive upsides but is far from being ready to play in the starting role. Richaun Holmes fills this spot quite well as it is likely that Christian Wood will not be with the team next season.

The Mavs have certainly added depth in the frontcourt with their moves on draft night. With enough rim-running and pick-and-roll options for both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to work with, the Mavericks may be able to run a stable offense next season.

