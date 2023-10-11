"What's my name": Dillon Brooks channels inner 'Heisenberg' to remind press of his villainous role

Dillon Brooks understands his role as a villain in the NBA. The former Memphis Grizzlies antagonist has recently moved to the Houston Rockets. Brooks debuted for Ime Udoka's team in their preseason opener against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, October 10. The Rockets won the contest 122-103.

When speaking to the media following the game, Brooks channeled "Heisenberg" from the hit TV show "Breaking Bad," as he asked reporters his name. Brooks was referencing his role as a villain and acting as an enforcer for his new team after he struck Daniel Theis below the belt while navigating a screen.

"Tried to navigate a screen," Brooks said. "I might have tapped him below the waist. But he got right back up. I don't know. It's weird that I get picked on every time it happens to me. What's my name? My name is Dillon, the villain. ... Slow motion is going to show everything, ... It is what it is."

Dillon Brooks was issued with a flagrant two-foul for hitting Theis in the groin. However, the Rockets star firmly believes it was an inadvertent move that was part of normal basketball processes. Still, given Brooks' reputation around the NBA, it's unlikely that he will be given the benefit of the doubt in such instances.

Dillon Brooks only played five minutes for the Houston Rockets

Dillon Brooks was ejected from the Houston Rockets contest against the Indiana Pacers. In his first game for his new team, the outspoken star had just five minutes of playing time before his night was cut short. However, his Houston teammates shone in the first game.

Rookie Amen Thompson flirted with a double-double, scoring 7 points and grabbing 9 rebounds. Rookie guard Cam Whitmore found success off the bench with 15 points.

Rising talents Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun, and Jalen Green impressed in their first game of the preseason, showing that they're ready and capable of taking the next steps in their development. And, of course, veteran addition Fred VanVleet chipped in with 10 points and 4 assists.

However, Ime Udoka will want Brooks to curb his aggressive play. Whether the flagrant two will be deemed unfair or not, the veteran forward needs to understand his reputation in the league and try to avoid putting himself in those circumstances. Dillon Brooks is coming into the season having impressed at the FIBA World Cup and would want to build on those performances.

The Houston Rockets will be back in action on Thursday, October 12, when they face the New Orleans Pelicans in their second preseason game of the season.