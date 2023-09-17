What's next for James Harden? Clippers conclude trade talks with 76ers

It looks like James Harden will not play for the Los Angeles Clippers in the short-term future. The reason is that the Clippers have ended any trade talks with the Philadelphia 76ers and have put an end to their effort to land the All-Star guard and former NBA MVP.

During his appearance on the Hoop Collective Podcast, NBA insider Brian Windhorst said, via Sports Illustrated:

"[The Clippers] tried to trade for James Harden, and that deal didn't happen. And from what I understand, it was the Clippers who said, 'Okay, there's no deal here. We're gonna move on.' And while I assume that they could certainly make a deal midseason, I assume that this is what they're gonna go with."

Harden has made his intentions clear regarding his future with the Sixers and has no desire to return to the team. On the other hand, Philadelphia expects him to report to training camp in early October and start preparing for the start of the regular season in late October.

The Sixers and president Daryl Morey were asking for a lucrative package in return if they were to trade Harden. However, no team was willing to put together a package for the All-Star guard.

Only the Clippers had a few players and picks that could convince Philadelphia to agree to a deal. But the Sixers never showed much interest in continuing trade talks with the Clippers.

As for James Harden, there are two paths he can now follow. The first one will be to report to training camp and play for the Sixers for one more year before hitting free agency in 2024 and agreeing to a deal with one of his preferred teams.

The second path will be to continue to ask for a trade and not change his stance, which means he would not report to training camp and he would stay away from the team until a suitable trade is found. This situation would cost him a lot of money and would get him out of shape, as he wouldn't practice with the team.

With that in mind, we have to wait till the start of training camp on Tuesday, Oct. 3, to see how things unfold between Philadelphia and James Harden.

Are the LA Clippers willing to pursue James Harden again during the season?

The LA Clippers have ended trade talks with the Sixers for James Harden, but this doesn't mean they will not pursue him again during the season.

The team's performance in the first part of the season and the fitness of its players (the Clippers have been injury-plagued over the past two or three years) will determine the Clippers' future moves.

About a possible mid-season deal, Windhorst said on the podcast, via Basketball Network:

"I assume that while they [the Clippers] certainly could make a deal mid-season, I assume that this is what they're going to go with. And I assume this means Russell Westbrook — while they hunted for other point guards — I assume this means Russ will be their starter."

James Harden, who has opted into his $35.6 million deal with Philadelphia, wanted to play for the Clippers, but he stays with the Sixers for now. What happens in the future remains unclear at the moment.