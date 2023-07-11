What's the story behind Giannis Antetokounmpo’s transformation? Finding out more about the Bucks star

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has made one of the most drastic physical transformations in NBA history. When he was drafted No. 15 in the 2013 NBA draft, Antetokounmpo was viewed as a lanky, raw, athletic prospect. The 18-year-old was listed at just 6-foot-9, 190 pounds at the time.

However, over the years, Antetokounmpo has grown taller and bulked up, allowing him to blossom into one of the NBA’s most dominant players. The Bucks star is now listed at 7 feet, 243 pounds by NBA.com.

As for when Antetokounmpo’s physical transformation began, it started not long after he was drafted. Four months after the 2013 draft, Antetokounmpo had already grown over an inch and was expected to eventually reach 7 feet tall. He then continued to grow and bulk up over the next year. By 2014, then-Bucks general manager John Hammond told The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

“For that matter, I think Giannis is going to be a multiple-position player someday

He came last September he was 6-foot-9, 190 (pounds) and today he's almost 6-foot-11, 217 pounds. I think Giannis is a guy that is going to be able to play, at his size, he's going to be able to play some small forward and he's going to play some power forward someday.”

Over the next few years, Antetokounmpo continued to add weight, reaching 222 pounds in 2016 and 230 pounds in 2017. Then by 2018 media day, the Bucks star was already up to around his current weight at 242 pounds.

The new and improved Giannis Antetokounmpo went on to win back-to-back MVPs in 2019 and 2020. He then followed that up with his first NBA title and Finals MVP in 2021.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s career stats and accomplishments so far

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo

Most would agree that Giannis Antetokounmpo now has one of the most impressive resumes of all time for a player 28 or younger. Outside of his two regular season MVPs, NBA title and Finals MVP, the 28-year-old still has a long list of accolades. Antetokounmpo is a seven-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA team member and five-time All-Defensive team member. In addition, he has won one Defensive Player of the Year (2020) and Most Improved Player of the Year (2017).

Antetokounmpo has career averages of 22.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.3 blocks. He also has 0.7 3-pointers per game on 53.7% shooting over 10 seasons. Considering he is still only 28, the best may still be yet to come for the Bucks star.

