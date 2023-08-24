What is Stan Van Gundy's net worth? Looking at fortune amassed by former NBA coach

Stan Van Gundy is a prominent name in the NBA today. After a 40-year coaching career, he is now a TNT color commentator. Van Gundy, also known as SVG, has amassed a fortune of $20 million as of 2023.

He has held various positions in organized basketball, from an assistant coach at Canisius College to a head coach in the NBA.

Van Gundy began his coaching career as an assistant with the University of Vermont and then soon moved to Vermont State for his first head coaching gig.

After multiple stints in college basketball, including three years at Wisconsin, he got his first NBA coaching job under Pat Riley in Miami. After Riley was not allowed to hire Jeff Van Gundy from New York, he gave his brother Stan Van Gundy a chance.

"I wanted at least one Van Gundy with me," Riley said.

Van Gundy reportedly signed a five-year $35 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, and he stayed in Michigan for the entire length of the contract. He also coached the Orlando Magic for five years before Detroit, where he led the team to the 2009 NBA Finals.

He then moved to Louisiana and, as reported by WDSU News, signed a four-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2020 at $5 million per year. The Pelicans paid SVG the remaining $15 million after he was let go within a year.

The six-time Coach of the Month winner then returned to his analyst role at TNT and has been with the network ever since. His salary details are not public, but former coaches have been known to reportedly earn over a million dollars per year with networks like TNT and ESPN.

Van Gundy has four kids with his wife Kimberly Jane Abbott, who unexpectedly died last week.

Stan Van Gundy never wears his 2006 championship ring

Miami Heat coach Stan Van Gundy with Shaquille O'Neal in 2006

Stan Van Gundy never mentions the 2006 championship with the Miami Heat. He resigned after a poor start to the 2005-06 season despite having the services of Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal. Legendary coach Pat Riley took over the coaching duties and led the team to the first title in franchise history.

Van Gundy was part of the season the Heat won the title, so he received a championship ring. However, he refuses to wear it or acknowledge his role in it.

As reported by The Ledger, Stan Van Gundy believes it is collecting dust somewhere in his house.

"It really does not mean anything," he said. "I was not part of that. I don't feel a part of that. I don't feel any sense of accomplishment from that at all."

Many believe Stan Van Gundy is probably done with coaching for the rest of his life. He has been let go from several teams, and his last stint at New Orleans ended in a huge disappointment.

