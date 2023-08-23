What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Portland Trail Blazers point guard?

Damian Lillard's time with the Portland Trail Blazers might be coming to an end before the 2023-24 NBA season. However, the Blazers are still trying to get the best possible package for Lillard, who remains one of the best players in the league.

But what are the strengths and weaknesses of the current Portland Trail Blazers guard? Lillard's main attributes are his scoring and shooting. He's one of the greatest scorers of his generation and one of the greatest shooters of all time. He quite possibly has the second-best range beyond the arc, just behind Steph Curry.

Lillard is a capable playmaker and is most effective when running the pick-and-roll. He's also an underrated finisher around the rim due to his strength when attacking the basket.

Meanwhile, Damian Lillard's weaknesses are his defense and hustle on the other end. Lillard might be a great offensive player, but he could do more on the defensive side of the ball. He's not a great defender, even though he has the tools to be one.

As for his hustle, he's not known for fighting through screens and pestering his defensive assignments. He also doesn't do much on help plays, which could allow his team to make stops and get more wins.

Nevertheless, Lillard will always be known as a great scorer and shooter. He scored 71 points last season against the Houston Rockets. It was his career high and the new franchise record for the Portland Trail Blazers.

What is the future of the Portland Trail Blazers?

The Portland Trail Blazers could be heading toward a rebuild due to Damian Lillard's trade request. Lillard has had enough of the Blazers' futile efforts to surround him with a contending roster.

While the consensus is the Miami Heat will acquire Lillard before the start of the 2023-24 NBA season, the Blazers are not in a hurry to trade their superstar. However, the best course of action for Portland is to embrace the rebuild since they already have a ready-made replacement for Lillard.

The Blazers were fortunate to get Scoot Henderson with the third overall pick in this year's NBA draft. After missing out on Michael Jordan in 1984 and Kevin Durant in 2007, it might be Portland's time for redemption with Henderson at the helm.

The Portland Trail Blazers also have other young stars, such as Shaedon Sharpe and Matisse Thybulle, on their roster. Jerami Grant will likely be the veteran mentor before they trade him when the time is right. Lillard will also bring assets such as picks and young players. The same can be said for Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic if the Blazers go that route.

