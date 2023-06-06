What teams has Kevin Durant played for? Taking a closer look

Kevin Durant has had an all-time great career in the NBA and he's considered as one of the greatest scorers to touch a basketball. Looking at his resume, he isn't in the younger side of the league anymore and has been through a lot in his 15-year career in the association.

KD started his career as the second pick in the 2007 NBA Draft. He was selected by the Seattle Supersonics where he spent his rookie year. Durant averaged 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in his first season in the league and won the Rookie of the Year.

His second season was even more impressive, as he had a breakout year. He played 74 games for his team, which relocated during the offseason and became the Oklahoma City Thunder. He spent eight seasons in Oklahoma before changing the balance of the league in 2016.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During his free agency in 2016, the ten-time All-NBA shocked the entire NBA after he joined the Golden State Warriors. With the team, he won two titles in three seasons. KD averaged 25.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists while he was winning championships with Golden State.

After his stint with the Splash Brothers, he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in the summer of 2019. Durant didn't play in his first season with the team as he was recovering from an Achilles injury. Later on, he would play two full seasons in Brooklyn before getting traded in his third year with the team.

During the trade deadline this season, Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and five first-round picks. He's only played eight games for the Suns this season, excluding the games he played for their playoff run. The 13-time All-Star averaged 26.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assist for Phoenix.

Phoenix Suns @Suns



KEVIN DURANT FOR THE WIN.



Highlight of the Game! Tied game in the final seconds...KEVIN DURANT FOR THE WIN. @PayPal Highlight of the Game! Tied game in the final seconds...KEVIN DURANT FOR THE WIN.@PayPal Highlight of the Game! https://t.co/0BWFkcK3KE

You might also be interested in reading this: "KD is 7-feet, he don't need a bag" - Donovan Mitchell believes Kevin Durant has less skills than 2 young NBA superstars

Kevin Durant will be playing for his 4th coach in less than a season

Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks

The Suns have confirmed that they've hired Frank Vogel as their new head coach, following the firing of Monty Williams, who's a favorite of most of the players. Looking at it, Vogel will be the fourth head coach that Kevin Durant will be playing for in less than a season.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Frank Vogel is finalizing a deal to become the Suns next HC, per @ShamsCharania Frank Vogel is finalizing a deal to become the Suns next HC, per @ShamsCharania https://t.co/1jX800e2EJ

KD started the 2022-23 NBA season playing for Steve Nash. Nash and the Nets decided to part ways after a few games and Jacque Vaughn took over the coaching responsibilities. After Durant was traded to the Suns, where he was coached by Williams.

Now, he'll meet his new coach during the offseason and hopefully in the training camp.

Also read: "For him to have that courage" - Bob Myers gives props to Kevin Durant who called him after his decision to step down as Warriors GM

Poll : 0 votes