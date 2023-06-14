What teams does Stan Kroenke own? Finding out more about Nuggets owner

American businessman and billionaire Stan Kroenke is the proud owner of the Denver Nuggets franchise. With the Nuggets emerging as champions in the 2023 NBA Finals, we took a look at some of the other teams he has ownership of.

Stan Kroenke is the owner of Kroenke Sports and Entertainment. Apart from owning the Nuggets, Kroenke has also taken ownership of several other teams through his company.

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment is the holding company of Arsenal FC and Arsenal WFC. The two English footballing giants certainly comprise an impressive addition to Kroenke's portfolio as a whole.

Meanwhile, he also has vested interests in American sports. Outside the NBA, Stan Kroenke has ownership of the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL. The Rams, who won the Super Bowl LVI, have been fully owned by the Kroenke group since 2010. It was under the Kroenke group that the Rams relocated from LA to St. Louis and then back to LA in 2016.

Outside the NBA and NFL, the Colorado Rapids of the MLS and Colorado Avalanche of the NHL are also owned by Kroenke. He also owns the Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League and two e-sports teams, the LA Gladiators in the Overwatch League and LA Guerillas in the Call of Duty League.

Kroenke-owned teams have been largely successful in winning championships. With the Nuggets becoming the newest addition to the list, Kroenke will hope to build on his team's success.

Jesse Trujillo @jtrujilloradio "The 47 year wait is over. The Denver Nuggets stand on top of the NBA world. They are Champions. And Nuggets fans from sea to shining sea can rest or die in peace." "The 47 year wait is over. The Denver Nuggets stand on top of the NBA world. They are Champions. And Nuggets fans from sea to shining sea can rest or die in peace." https://t.co/oomsseLCGW

Stan Kroenke has his work cut out with Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have made history by winning their first NBA title in tremendous fashion. Following the historic win, the Nuggets have the pieces to go back-to-back next season.

However, Stan Kroenke will have some tough decisions to make to ensure that. The Nuggets are a brilliant young team comprising some immensely talented players. However, the contract management of their young talent has put them on a horrible timeline when it comes to ensuring that the core stays together.

Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon are all on immensely expensive contracts. With an upcoming extension due for Jamal Murray, the Nuggets will be at a bit of an impasse in the offseason.

The Nuggets' luxury tax situation is the biggest obstacle in the way of future success. With that in mind, Kroenke will have a lot to think about in the upcoming offseason.

