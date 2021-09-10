"What do you think I said?" - Toni Kukoc reveals that Michael Jordan requested to present the Croatian into the Hall of Fame

Toni Kukoc established himself as one of the best European players in the NBA. The Croatian came into prominence after a stunning display with the Chicago Bulls. His brilliance with the 6 time NBA Champions, has helped him get inducted into the NBA Naismith Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

To add to the jubilation, Toni Kukoc received some other great news. His former Chicago Bulls teammate and probably the greatest basketball player, Michael Jordan, will be presenting him into the Hall of Fame along with Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf.

MJ and Kukoc share a great camaraderie outside the court. The two are avid golfers and spend a lot of time on the course. In one such interaction, Jordan had said that he would like to be the presenter for Kukoc, whenever the Croatian would be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

However, after it was announced that the former sixth man of the year was to be enshrined in the 2021 Hall of Fame, Jordan called to apologize, as he would not be able to make it to the ceremony because of his daughter's wedding. Like a good friend, Kukoc understood the situation.

"You have to be with your family first. I was just so honored he wanted to be there for me."

Later, Michael once again called Toni Kukoc and asked him if he still wanted him to be his presenter, as the wedding had been delayed due to Covid-19.

"What do you think I said ?" said the former Bulls star, joyfully recalling the scene.

Just like every other person, Toni Kukoc said yes to Jordan. He is now one of the very few players to be inducted into the Hall of Fame by his airness - Michael Jordan. By getting inducted into the Class of 2021, Kukoc joins the elite list of MJ, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Phil Jackson, Tex Winter, Krause and Jerry Reinsdorf of the Chicago Bulls to be a part of the Hall of Fame.

Paul Pierce, Chris Webber, Chris Bosh other inducted alongside Toni Kukoc in the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Miami Heat star player Chris Bosh inducted into the HOF [image Credits: Chris Bosh/Twitter]

The Naismith Hall of Fame 2021 will take place in Springfield, MA, on September 11. Some big stars will be inducted into the Hall of Fame there to cement their place in history. Here are a few other big names that will be part of the ceremony:

Class of 2021 inductees

*Paul Pierce

*Chris Bosh

*Ben Wallace

* Chris Webber

*Toni Kukoc

*Yolanda Griffith

*Rick Adelman

*Lauren Jackson

*Bill Russell

*Jay Wright

*Bob Dandridge

*Pearl Moore

*Clarence Jenkins

* Val Ackerman

*Cotton Fitzsimmons

*Howard Garfinkel

