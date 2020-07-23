The NBA was initially a league for naturalized American citizens. With its payscale and the animosity between different races in the USA, it was quite difficult for people from other cultures to migrate to the country and become pro players.

But as the NBA became a global league in the 1980s and players started to earn better salaries, it became easier for teams to draft overseas players and bring them into the league. Thus, there came about a culture of immigration to US colleges to play basketball at that level, and today, there are tons of foreign NBA players.

In this list, we attempt to rank the best foreign NBA players in the league's history.

ALSO READ: Rajon Rondo Injured: Who steps up for LA Lakers in Orlando?

Here are the top 10 best foreign NBA players of all time:

#10 Marc Gasol

Best Foreign NBA players #10: Marc Gasol

Among the best foreign NBA players of all time, we feature 2019 NBA champion and 2012-13 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marc Gasol. A second round draft pick by the LA Lakers in 2007, Gasol was traded away by the franchise with Kwame Brown in exchange for Pau Gasol in one of the most even NBA trades ever.

Advertisement

Through 12 seasons of play in the NBA, Gasol has been an exemplary paint protector. He was initially not that great a scorer, but worked on his post play and playmaking abilities to become an offensive player worth his salt. Late in his career, Gasol even added a reliable 3-pointer to his game.

A 3-time NBA All-Star, Gasol's presence on this list of best foreign NBA players ever was cemented when he played an integral role in the Raptors' championship.

#9 Toni Kukoc

Best foreign NBA players #9: Toni Kukoc (right)

Drafted in 1990 by the Chicago Bulls, Kukoc was long touted as the best foreign NBA player to never actually play in the league! After 3 seasons of Jordan's dominance and the Bulls' three-peat, Kukoc finally crossed the Atlantic to come and play in the NBA.

At 6'11", Kukoc was a hybrid forward with amazing shooting range. His game-winner against the Pacers as a rookie in the playoffs marked him out as a lethal scorer. Kukoc was an integral member of the Bulls' second three-peat in the 90s, winning Sixth Man of the Year for 1995-96.

Kukoc finished off his NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks after spells with the Sixers and the Hawks.

#8 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Best foreign NBA players #8: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks with the 13th pick in 2013, few could have projected that the lanky 6'9" forward would go on to be one of the best foreign NBA players ever on the basis of his rookie season.

Giannis has gone from strength to strength in the NBA, improving his scoring every single season to the point where he's now the third-best scorer at 29.6 PPG. His first All-Star selection came in his 4th season, when he also won the NBA's Most Improved Player award.

Giannis was crowned the MVP last season after leading the Bucks to an NBA-best 60-22 record. He's also heavily tipped to win another this year. At only 25 years of age, there's a lot more to come from the 'Greek Freak', who has the ability to end up on top of lists like this in the future.

#7 Pau Gasol

Best foreign NBA players #7: Pau Gasol

The greatest Spanish player to ever play on American shores, Pau Gasol is definitely one of the best foreign NBA players of all time. Through 22 seasons of professional play, the older Gasol brother displayed some of the best offensive play and shooting touch ever for a big man.

Drafted by the Grizzlies in 2001, Gasol played 6-and-a-half seasons for the franchise before a trade landed him with the Los Angeles Lakers. In the most successful part of his career, Gasol was Kobe Bryant's sidekick in 3 NBA Finals trips and 2 championship runs.

A 6-time All Star, Gasol last played for the Trail Blazers, and has been a free agent for several months now.

#6 Yao Ming

Best foreign NBA players #6: Yao Ming

The only Chinese player to ever be drafted, Yao Ming is a forgotten legend these days. But make no mistake, his dominance definitely merits his name on this list of best foreign NBA players.

Debuting in 2002-03, 7'6" Yao Ming was instantly the tallest player in the NBA. But his size wasn't his only advantage as Ming demonstrated a sweet shooting touch, great rebounding instincts and low-post dominance of the kind that had people reminiscing about Hakeem Olajuwon.

Yao's ill-fated career was punctuated by a number of foot injuries, and he had to retire after 9 seasons in the NBA. But at his best, Ming was a two-way beast who anchored some excellent Rockets teams. His first ballot Hall of Fame induction in 2016 with Shaq and AI was truly well-deserved.