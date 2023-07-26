What is trade kicker in the NBA? Looking at recent supermax contract that includes this bonus clause

What is a trade kicker in the NBA? Fans must've thought about this after they saw the details of Jaylen Brown's new deal with the Boston Celtics. It secures the star for five years.

Usually, a trade kicker is given to players who sign massive deals to join or stay with a team. Similar to what happened to Brown this offseason, he signed a five-year extension for $304 million. The two-time All-Star was given a trade kicker in his new deal with Boston.

Fully guaranteed, with a trade kicker. No player option. BREAKING: Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has agreed to a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension with the franchise, per sources. This is the richest deal in NBA history, negotiated by agent Jason Glushon.Fully guaranteed, with a trade kicker. No player option. pic.twitter.com/MQ6NKILY8Q

According to Basketball Reference, a trade kicker is "the percentage of the player's salary that is awarded as a bonus in the event of a trade." The highest percentage a team can give to a player is 15%, which is what most teams offer.

The team trading the player must pay the trade kicker, also known as a trade bonus, and it can only be paid out once during the player's contract.

A trade kicker also functions as a no-trade clause. However, this particular contract clause isn't usually created equally.

Which players have trade kickers in their contracts?

Not a lot of people are aware, but there are a few players who have been granted this kind of clause in their deals. This isn't limited to star players, as teams use the clause strategically to manage their finances. Here are some of the players who have this clause in their contracts.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo was given a 15% kicker when he signed a contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. The Greek Freak signed a five-year $228.2M supermax extension in 2020.

Bogdan Bogdanovic

The Atlanta Hawks signed Bogdan Bogdanovic to a four-year $72 million contract back in 2020. With his signing, he was given a 15% clause by the Hawks.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine Bogdan Bogdanovic has signed his four-year offer sheet worth $72 million from the Atlanta Hawks, league sources say



The deal, I'm told, includes a player option in Year 4 and 15-percent trade kicker for the restricted free agent



The Kings will have 48 hours to match

Jalen Brunson

Last summer, the New York Knicks pursued Jalen Brunson and signed him to a four-year, $104 million contract. In addition to his contract, Brunson was given a 10% kicker.

Draymond Green

Draymond Green recently re-signed with the Golden State Warriors to continue their dynasty. Green signed a four-year, $100 million deal that features a clause at 15%.

