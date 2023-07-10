What was Victor Wenbanyama's stat line today? Finding out more

Victor Wembanyama had more pressure going into game two of the Spurs' Summer League due to his abysmal debut than he did in game one. Despite the mounting pressure though, Wembanyama responded with a monstrous performance.

Wembanyama showed up and showed out against the Portland Trail Blazers. Wembanyama scored 27 points on 9-14 shooting and had 12 rebounds along with 3 blocked shots.

Despite Wembanyama's strong showing, the Spurs fell short against the Trail Blazers in an 85-80 game. The team was led by guard Michael Devoe, who scored 29 points, including 5-of-7 from beyond the three-point line. Dominick Barlow and Blake Wesley also contributed with 17 and 14 points respectively.

In his second game, Wembanyama looked much more comfortable on both ends of the court. In his debut, he struggled, making only 2 of his 13 shots, but he bounced back in game two.

Wembanyama displayed a more balanced game, showing composure and not succumbing to pressure. His length was advantageous, earning him 12 free throws, of which he made nine.

Here is a strong and-1 play from Wembanyama:

Wembanyama made 2-4 three-pointers in this game. This is a very valuable part of his game as he is able to extend the floor despite being 7-foot-4 inches tall. Wembanyama should look to further develop his shot and it could prove to be a deadly weapon for him.

Victor Wembanyama is everything that the Spurs hoped for, and hopefully, he can continue to prove himself in the upcoming games.

Victor Wembanyama blames media tour for his poor performance, saying "I just wanna hoop.”

Victor Wembanyama was the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and is one of the most hyped players in NBA history. The 7-foot-4-inch French player is already being compared to the likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James. In the French LNB Pro A League, he was named MVP after leading the league in points, rebounds, and blocks.

19-year-old Wembanyama is looking to transfer his talent to the NBA and win at the highest level here. However, the amount of hype surrounding Wembanyama has resulted in a lot of his time being spent on media tour over the past month. Wembanyama claimed that he hasn't been dedicating enough time to basketball. Here is what he said in his post-game interview:

“In the past month, I think basketball wasn't even 50% of my schedule. I can't stand it. I know it's a special moment in my life, but I'm glad it's over. I just wanna hoop. I just wanna workout, lift. This is my life."

This is encouraging news for the San Antonio Spurs fans, especially after a 27-point scoring outburst from Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama further talked about his dedication to the game and his plans for the upcoming months.

Victor Wembanyama's dedication to basketball is evident in his success overseas, and he is determined to continue dominating the NBA in the years to come.

